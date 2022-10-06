Latest Marvel News: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star bemoans monotonous production while the most ridiculous MCU criticism is found

This latest Marvel news update finds us sandwiched between two big Marvel news storms — Monday’s surprise debut of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer and tomorrow’s major new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which promises to be the one we’ve all been waiting for. Things have been relatively event-free on the MCU front this Wednesday, then. Excepting, that is, some eyebrow-raising comments from a star of the studio’s most recent movie…

Christian Bale did not love making Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder didn’t turn out to be as good a time as it was hoped for many in the Marvel fandom, and it turns out one of the movie’s stars had a similar reaction to making it. Christian Bale has admitted that he found the green screen-heavy production to be “monotonous” and the lack of tangible sets to work with left him unable to “differentiate one day from the next.” In doing so he shall heretofore be known as Bale the good-will butcher.

Holy Hell’s Kitchen, the She-Hulk/Daredevil crossover is finally happening!

After seven weeks of waiting, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally about to serve up the good stuff in this Thursday’s penultimate episode as a first-look clip at episode eight confirms that this is the one where Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock will crossover with Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters. This is the very first time we’ve seen him back in the hornheaded suit since Netflix cancelled Daredevil so this is a pretty big deal. Don’t miss it on Disney Plus tomorrow!

Is She-Hulk leading the way for the Thunderbolts?

Remaining on the She-Hulk track for the moment, the other big thing about the show fans have been waiting for is the reveal of the secret big bad’s identity, with various viewers guessing it’s basically every member of the supporting cast at this point. The latest theory goes that Tim Blake Nelson’s the Leader is actually the master manipulator at work here, ahead of his grand comeback in the Thunderbolts movie. It would make sense if he’s trying to get his hands on more Hulk blood.

Does the MCU have too many superheroes? Fans dissect the franchise’s weirdest criticism

Well, we have a winner for a contest we didn’t even know we were playing: the most ridiculous criticism of the MCU has been found. As pointed out by one franchise-faithful Redditor, it makes no sense that some are blasting the cinematic universe at this point for having “too many superheroes.” Well, this is the Marvel universe, so we’re not exactly sure what those dissenters were hoping for. Sure, Phase Four has been less-focused than the phases that came before it, but having more fun characters in the mix is hardly the problem.

