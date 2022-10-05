Convincing MCU theory suggests ‘She-Hulk’ is actually the prelude to a big Phase 5 movie

Warning: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to follow.

We’ll be hitting the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in just one more day, and for a Marvel project that’s been billed as a sitcom-adjacent comedy series, the stakes and intrigue are really starting to ramp up. Last week’s episode revealed Josh as the heinous scumbag many predicted he was, confirming that he’s working for Intelligencia and that he managed to sneak a blood sample out of Jennifer for his boss, who we only know as “HulkKing.”

But, not only could this tense new development tie in sharply with one of the MCU’s most anticipated upcoming projects, but we may also be able to make a pretty solid guess over who’s behind the HulkKing moniker. Enter r/FanTheories, the home of some of the internet’s most eagle-eyed theorists, to take us through She-Hulk‘s possible setup for Captain America: New World Order.

In short, the user posits that the villain known as the Leader, who we first saw in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and who will reportedly serve as New World Order‘s big bad, is after Jennifer’s blood for the purposes of healing himself, thus enabling him as a threat in New World Order after the beating he took in Incredible Hulk.

Some responders pointed out that Jennifer’s blood in particular would be a much more favorable target than Bruce Banner’s, considering that not only does her blood allow for a more stable transformation, but also that Jennifer herself is much less guarded than Bruce.

Another user pointed out that Intelligencia goes much deeper in the comic books, and that the Leader is merely one piece of that diabolical puzzle. Whether the MCU iteration of the organization is this large at this point in time remains to be seen.

We’ll just have to see what tomorrow’s episode will bring us. Perhaps Jennifer will be dealing with the ramifications of Josh’s actions sooner than we think.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Thursday until the show’s conclusion on Oct. 13.