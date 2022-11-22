Latest Sci-Fi News: The Rock explains why ‘Black Adam’ blew it at the box office as a surprise ‘Smallville’ return is teased

We have something of a DC takeover on our sci-fi watch today, as Dwayne Johnson has taken the stand to defend Black Adam over why it’s failed to do Marvel-level business at the box office. Meanwhile, a Smallville alum is teasing a potential return as their own beloved superhero in a possible revival. In other news, an Avatar 2 cast member talks how their character will be reimagined for the sequel and a naff but nostalgic family flick evolves into a new form on streaming.

The Rock comes clean on why Black Adam has been pounced on by Black Panther 2

Photo via Warner Bros./Marvel Studios

Despite years of hype that it would change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe, Black Adam has hardly changed the hierarchy of power in the 2022 box office rankings – unfortunately vastly underperforming when compared to Marvel’s widely popular Wakanda Forever. Dwayne Johnson is all too aware of this and he’s hit back at the negative comparisons between the two superhero films on social media, revealing the real reason he thinks his passion project hasn’t done the big business.

Justin Hartley talks chances of a Green Arrow return in Smallville revival

Photo via The CW

Before he earned a whole new legion of fans thanks to This is Us, Justin Hartley was Green Arrow on Smallville. So, with Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum working on an animated Smallville revival, would Hartley ever reprise his role as Oliver Queen? We Got This Covered got to ask the man himself this question and the actor was enthusiastic about the idea, although he admitted that this was the first he’s hearing about the potential project. You’re welcome, Smallville fans.

Avatar: The Way of Water talks how their character has changed (but not really)

Image via 20th Century Studios

James Cameron is finally about to open the Pandora’s box on his long-awaited sequels to Avatar next month, and ahead of that returning star Stephen Lang has previewed what we can expect from his character, Quaritch, now that he’s become a Na’Vi himself. You might think the once-human general would have changed a lot since being reborn as part of the species he once hated, but as Lang put it, “everything about him is destined for combat, for aggression.” The Way of Water swims into theaters on Dec. 16.

Streaming spotlight: A Ghostbusters rip-off from the man who made Ghostbusters scares up streaming success

Image via Amblin Entertainment

Ivan Reitman definitely knew a winning formula when he saw one. After making Ghostbusters, he basically did the same thing all over again with Ghostbusters 2… and then again a couple of decades later with 2001’s Evolution, a little-remembered sci-fi comedy that’s surprisingly evolving itself a new audience on streaming right now. Starring David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, and Orlando Jones, just imagine the ghosts switched for aliens and you’ve essentially got this movie in a nutshell.

Make sure to beam yourselves back here on Tuesday for more sci-fi news.