Latest Star Wars News: Fans debate the imminent return of Grand Admiral Thrawn while dreaming about photon fizzles on Coruscant

Everyday we inch closer to potential big reveal at Star Wars Celebration. Until then well all just have to tide ourselves over with blue milk straight from the teat of The Mandalorian. Much of chapter 19 took place on Coruscant, and while the planet served as the backdrop for a number of important moments during the prequel trilogy, its history hasn’t been explored very deeply during its time on screen. We’ve got a deep dive into the history of the planet, and a look at the lore behind the peak of Umate, the only visible piece of land in the city.

Fans are hotly debating the perpetrator behind the attacks on Bo-Katan and her palace, with some seeing traces of the much-anticipated Grand Admiral Thrawn in the assault. In true Star Wars fashion, a debate has sparked on social media, with fans of Moff Gideon believing the long-time villain escaped reformation. While they duke it out, we’ve chosen a different side to back cause that just how we roll. And our final story is a think piece on the characters Terec and Ceret and the way Disney uses marginalized communities to try and make impacting character.

The not-so-center center of the galaxy

Image via Lucasfilm

Coruscant, the glittering center of the Galaxy, has been a staple for Star Wars since the prequel series. George Lucas loved the city so much he even added a shot of it to the celebratory montage at the end of the remastered original trilogy. Its massive size and classification as a ecumenoplois (a city world) has captured the imagination of viewers and creators alike. We’ve done a deep dive to explain the city and its many levels, even the fabled lower levels, relegated to Legends since 2012.

Continuing along that vein we’ve got a special highlight on the top of the cities only remaining visible piece of land, the peak of Umate. Just like Coruscant as a whole the peak has an interesting history behind it. Its reintroduction in the newest season Mando is just another piece of formerly p-retconned Star Wars material that the franchise has decided to bring back from the dead.

I want you to know failure, utter defeat

Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger Via Disney Plus

Speaking of coming back from the dead, the fleet of warships that destroyed Bo-katan’s castle has fans debating the much-anticipated return of Grand Admiral Thrawn. The iconic villain, first introduced in what is now the retconned Star Wars history Legends, made his return in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. The cunning tactician became a fan favorite for his nuanced character and intimidating demeanor. While some fans are desperate for the villains debut, Moff Gideon stans are happy to argue that The Mandalorian baddie is alive and kicking, ready for some revenge. We disagree with all of them, and think the attack came from someone who was much closer to Bo-Katan.

And out final story of the day is a think piece on the made-for-comics characters, Terec and Ceret. The duo are Jedi twins and while their creation does mark the first character created for their specific community, we’d argue it should have been done better. Announced on the Trans Day of Visibility, Disney used the pair as quick note of ally ship and then promptly forgot them. We argue that the community deserves better and media execs need to get a clue.