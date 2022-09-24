Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: A fan-favorite celebrates a birthday while Sebastian Roché shares a snap of cowboy camp

Happy Saturday, all you Kayce and Monica Duttons out there, it’s officially the weekend, and we hope you’re relaxing by a fireside, soaking in the beautiful Montana skyline, and enjoying inappropriate dinner conversations with those you love the most. While this week saw a lot of growth in Taylor Sheridan’s universe, Yellowstone fans are still waiting on bated breath for new footage of the series we know and love. Today in the Yellowstone universe, we’ve got a birthday to celebrate and new snaps to see from 1923’s cowboy camp — thanks to Sebastian Roche.

So please sit back, grab a drink, and enjoy the latest in Sheridan’s realm while you dream of ranching at the Yellowstone.

Ian Bohen is celebrating a birthday

It’s time to celebrate a birthday in the Yellowstone realm! Ian Bohen plays Ryan, everyone’s favorite cowboy at the ranch and the first guy to be ready with a snide remark, a great laugh, or a joke to break the icy nature that the bunkhouse can sometimes hold.

Bohen’s portrayal of Ryan is everything a cowboy should be. He’s strong, caring, tough, and gritty (of course), and dedicated to his ranch, his animals, and the Dutton name. He’s the kind of guy you want on your team and the ultimate wingman for everyone’s favorite pink-haired ranch hand, Teeter. He does bring a lot of comedic relief to the series, but he also brings a compassionate nature that no other character holds as softly as he does. Cowboys have to be tough, they’ve got to be rugged, but he brings the other side of that to life beautifully — without making a grand show of it. It instead comes out in moments that we need to see it the most, and often, when we don’t realize it.

Here’s to you, Ian Bohen! Happy Birthday!

Sebastian Roché shares more snaps of cowboy camp

Cowboy camp is still in full force in Montana as the cast and crew prepare to kick off filming for the exciting new series. The prequel to Yellowstone is set to give fans a look at Montana’s Great Depression, a life of lawlessness, and a struggle for survival in every sense of the phrase.

It certainly won’t be an easy road, but it’ll be an exciting one. Fans will get a new look at the Dutton family as the tree branches continue to sprout and we see who the Duttons were before we know them as they are now. We imagine several things will stay the same: they’ll be proud, full of fight, and ready to act at the drop of a dime. They’ll also face struggles that the Duttons of today would never know, and they’ll do it to ensure their family name continues to exude power.

Sebastian Roché is joining the series, and he’s shared some BTS looks at cowboy camp and the beauty of Montana in the last two days. If you want to see some of 1923’s base camp, check out his Instagram stories before they change in the next 24 hours! They’re gorgeous and we can’t wait to get a look at the ranch before it was the Yellowstone we know today.

Finn Little is heading home

Yellowstone’s newest addition and beloved character, Carter, is played by Finn Little, who has been an absolute joy to watch on the series. He’s done a lot of growing up in a short amount of time, and he seems comfortable yet surprised by each new happening at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Carter found his home, as dysfunctional as it might be, with the Duttons, and he’s been sharing some behind-the-scenes looks at the new season while filming was going on. He never gave any spoilers or shared a photo that would allude to the storyline, but they were always beautiful glimpses into a cowboy’s life, and fans loved it.

He’s returning to his home base in Australia, and the cast and crew all wished him well on getting back. With Kelly Reilly’s goodbye to Montana post yesterday, it seems like filming for Yellowstone is wrapping up at the perfect time. While we prepare to dive into a new season, the cast and crew will get to enjoy it at home with their loved ones for the holidays.

The new season is expected to be surprisingly shocking and will bring viewers face-to-face with significant losses. While that doesn’t sound entirely different from any other season of the series, episode one is going to surprise fans in a big way and likely set the tone for the rest of the season.

You can watch the first four seasons of Yellowstone streaming on Peacock now, and don’t forget about the two-hour television event kicking off season 5 on November 13.