Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Beth reminds us that it’s John Dutton’s world and we’re lucky to live in it, as we shine a light on a series favorite

Happy Friday, Yellowstone lovers. We're thrilled to be headed into the weekend after a long work week, and we'll spend plenty of time at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, helping our favorite ranch hands and gearing up for the all-out battle that season 5 will undeniably bring. Until then, there are plenty of nights to be spent by a fire and stories to be told about Dutton days gone by. As we've said before, with a trailer for season 5 that broke records, Yellowstone is quiet on the news front, but that doesn't mean there's no excitement to enjoy. In fact, the series' social media accounts are constantly sharing peeks into our favorite past episodes and reminding us of future greatness to come. On Fridays, we'll also be sharing our Yellowstone favorites, moments, and characters that we love and adore.

Beth reminds us that it’s John Dutton’s world, and we’re just living in it

Yellowstone shared a clip of Beth Dutton spelling out the name of the game from episodes past, but nothing is changing for the upcoming season.

In fact, season 5 is going to be even more intense in terms of following John Dutton’s rulebook. He’s gone from ranch owner to Governor of Montana, and he’s got the state and its inhabitants right where he wants them.

Becoming a governor wasn’t exactly something he planned on doing, but once the “opportunity” fell into his lap, he knew it was something he had to do. See, John loves the state of Montana, but he loves his family more; a promise he made years ago is the driving motivation for his taking office. The Dutton family has more enemies than your average superhero group, and they’re more violent.

Those after the Dutton family are out for blood, and the ranch hands and cowboys who work for the Dutton family aren’t going to give it up easily. That’s why when Beth noted that it was John’s ranch, which meant playing by his rules, everyone nodded in agreement. If you’re in with the Duttons, you don’t take a step out of line unless he asks you to, and it’s not a one-sided relationship. John rewards that level of dedication and loyalty with deep and life-long protection.

So yes, it’s John Dutton’s world, and we’re just living in it, but we don’t mind. He certainly offers up a nice view.

Yellowstone releases a newsletter for Dutton fans

When the season 5 trailer broke, Yellowstone knew fans wouldn’t be satisfied with just one preview of the upcoming series. So what did the brilliant minds behind the site do? They offered up a newsletter for fans.

You can subscribe to the newsletter via a link on their social media account, and you’ll get a front-row seat to new content from the series we’ve grown to love. From the characters we adore to the storylines we can’t get enough of, the newsletter is an opportunity for us to get up-to-date and behind-the-scenes looks at previous seasons and the upcoming episodes we’ll soon devour.

The first newsletter features an epic snapshot of Jen Landon’s Teeter; if she’s your favorite character, you’re not alone. Her character being added to the ranch was one of our favorite moments recently, and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the show next season.

Friday favorite: an ode to Kayce Dutton

Every Friday, we’ll reflect upon the best of the best in the Yellowstone realm. From scenes we adore to characters we love (and even those we love to loathe), fans come back to Yellowstone because of the creative and well-crafted storytelling in the series.

This week, we’re shining a light on Kayce Dutton, John’s son, who has the most tumultuous relationship with the ranch. He loves his family, but he’s also trying to do right by his wife and child, the other side of his family, and the other half of his heart.

When Kayce returned to the ranch, he knew there would be hoops to jump through and rules to follow, even if he wasn’t exactly jumping at the bit to do so. He also knows that being part of the Dutton family means agreeing to the hard stuff, breaking the rules, and keeping one another safe. It’s a constant game of tug-of-war that Kayce plays with his own heart and one that will continue into season 5.

In fact, Luke Grimes says he’s more torn than ever when season 5 rolls around, and that the struggle between being a Dutton and being a husband and father has never been greater.

A season 4 vision quest brought Kayce Dutton face to face with a future that holds a heartbreaking promise: the end of “us.” Just to whom “us” refers has yet to be discovered, but there’s no one in his heart with whom he’s prepared to part. The quest was intense and frightening for fans to see, but it was something he needed to do to allow himself to see past the lens through which he’s always viewed the world.

From the humble beginnings of his tiptoeing back into the ranch to the upcoming season, which will undeniably bring him face-to-face with his strongest demons yet, we’re going to see a completely new side of the cowboy we know and love. What decisions will be made, which side of his heart will he feel the most loyal to, and is there a realm where he can love them all.

Those questions and more will be answered in the exciting 5th season of Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, when the show returns with a two-hour television event on Nov. 13. Until then, you can watch the first four seasons of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama streaming on Peacock now.

Don’t forget; you can also watch Yellowstone’s prequel, 1883, streaming on Paramount in full. With 1923, the next prequel for the Dutton family, on the horizon, you’ll want to get as familiar as possible with the Dutton family and their complicated past.