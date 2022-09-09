Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Cole Hauser brings his mom to work while Finn Little shares moody BTS snap

It’s time for another round-up of the latest and greatest in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe. With filming underway for the upcoming fifth season, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for social media updates and sneak peeks into the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch everyone wishes they could call home. This Friday brings a couple of behind-the-scenes looks at the beauty of Montana and a birthday celebration. Let’s take a look!

Cole Hauser brings his mom to work

Cole Hauser is celebrating life on the ranch with those he loves most. Hauser and his gorgeous mom smiled for the camera on horseback in a beautiful snap in the hills of Montana. “Momma, I’m so happy to have this time with you,” Hauser wrote in the post. “Let’s keep riding in life. Love ya!”

Hauser’s mom saw the shoutout and posted one of her own, sharing that she “woke up to these kind words from a very kind, wise old soul. The pride I feel is so golden!”

Yellowstone‘s one and only Rip Wheeler is a powerhouse of a character, strong, sturdy, and always ready to answer the call of duty. He’s also got a side to him that’s — dare we say — softer. It’s reserved for only those who have found themselves deserving of the treasure that is peeling back his layers.

Hauser himself is more upfront about the love he shares for those closest to him, and he doesn’t take a moment of it for granted. While filming Yellowstone, Hauser has been known to share snaps of the beautiful scenery as well as the privilege of enjoying it while riding it on the backs of horses. True to his character, he loves the ranch life.

Finn Little shares a moody BTS snap of the ranch

Finn Little is one of the newer characters on Yellowstone, taking on the role of a kid named Carter. Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler’s wife and John Dutton’s daughter, met Carter at the hospital as they both waited with bated breath to find out what hand fate would deal to their fathers.

Carter lost his dad while Beth was granted more time with hers, but the two had another shocking thing in common: they’d both lost their mothers, too. Beth brought Carter back to the ranch after standing with him as he said his final goodbyes to his father.

Carter’s journey on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch has been anything but easy. However, that isn’t discouraging for Little. He feels blessed to be part of Yellowstone’s cast and breathe life into Carter’s role. In his latest BTS snap, he shared a piece of the Montana ranch in black and white with a wagon wheel sitting front and center.

If you ever want a look at the inner workings of the Dutton Ranch, Little’s Instagram account is the one to follow. He’s great about sharing peeks at life on the farm.

It’s time to sing happy birthday to Kelsey Asbille

The talented Kelsey Asbille is celebrating a birthday today. Asbille, now 31, brings Monica Dutton-Long to life on Yellowstone. While her character is undeniably polarizing, she’s a vital part of the layered storytelling in Sheridan’s universe.

Monica doesn’t just play ball, doesn’t jump when asked, and she’s not going to follow anyone into battle blindly. She wants to know why, and sometimes it makes her a little bit frustrating to viewers, but it’s also genuine. She loves her husband and family and understands the importance of carrying the Dutton name — but their path together has been rough.

When we last left Monica at the ranch, she heard Kayce tell her six words that would change everything ⏤ “I saw the end of us” ⏤ which Asbille actually spoke more about that in a recent interview.

We’re not sure what the future looks like for Kayce and Monica, but we do know that it will be complicated. They’ve got a new baby on the way, a new home to make their own, and a familiar character has placed Kayce on her radar (here’s looking at you, Avery). Life for the couple isn’t going to be all sunshine and rainbows when season five kicks off.

You can get all caught up with the four seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock now, and don’t forget to mark your calendars and call off work, because the exciting fifth season kicks off on November 13 with a two-hour television event.