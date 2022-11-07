Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelsey Asbille sings Kevin Costner’s praises as Cole Hauser touches on Rip Wheeler death rumors

Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, kicks off with its fifth season on Nov. 13, and we’re finally in the home stretch of the lengthy waiting game. That’s right; we’re starting this week with a shout of praise because the Dutton family is riding back to our screens after months of waiting; it’s a happy Monday, indeed. Of course, as we’re days away from the season premiere, the cast is opening up about the journey in Taylor Sheridan’s universe so far, what they love most about being part of Yellowstone, and of course — some pieces of insight into the exciting upcoming season. Kelsey Asbille joined GMA3 this morning to talk about her character’s upcoming journey in season five and to sing the praises of Kevin Costner. Cole Hauser also recently spoke about rumors that fans should prepare for the loss of Rip Wheeler, and his response will undeniably make you happy. You know the drill from here; it’s time to grab your favorite drink (perhaps a Coors Banquet) and your Yellowstone-loving bestie because we’re heading to the ranch.

Kelsey Asbille sings Kevin Costner’s praises

In a chat with GMA3, Kelsey Asbille talked about the upcoming season of Yellowstone, how wild it is to be part of a series so beloved, and she also sang the praises of everyone’s favorite patriarch. Kevin Costner is an icon in the entertainment realm, and his character behind the scenes is as fascinating and treasured as the characters he breathes life into on-screen.

Asbille says that Costner is everything fans think he is and then some.

“I mean, he’s, he’s really one of a kind. It’s, it’s hard not to be starstruck even five years later, but he’s so generous and such a leader. He really lives up to the hype.”

She also shared that part of the magic of Yellowstone is in the fans that adore the series, making it the phenomenon it is.

“Oh, goodness, well, listen, we kept y’all waiting long and I’m just happy. I’m happy it’s back, and I mean, the audience really is what gives the show life, so we’re just so grateful and excited for you to see it.”

Of course, fans are as excited to see it, and the countdown is almost over. We’re less than a week away from new episodes and can’t wait.

Cole Hauser on those death rumors

Cole Hauser recently chatted with The TODAY Show ahead of the season five premiere, and his quote should sit warmly within the hearts of Yellowstone fans everywhere.

Some fans began to wonder about the fate of Rip Wheeler when a birthday post celebrating the character made its rounds on Instagram. The post said that “something big” was coming, and the news was actually the season five trailer release that went live the following day.

However, some viewers feared that the news had something to do with Wheeler’s longevity, and started questioning his future on social media. Hauser was asked about the idea that he might not be part of Yellowstone for the long haul, and his response was perfect.

“My mom’s told me a couple of them and I said, ‘Mom, I do the killing. Don’t worry about it.’”

TODAY wondered if we could look forward to a long future with Rip Wheeler, “I think we’re OK. For now,” Hauser shared. Be still our beating hearts. We’re looking forward to a long future with Rip.

Yellowstone rewind: season 4, episode 4

“Winning or Learning” is the fourth episode of the fourth season of Yellowstone, and it’s a powerful one. As Jimmy hits the road for the 6666 Ranch in Texas, it’s sinking in how drastically his life is about to change. Of course, he isn’t the only one dealing with life-altering realizations in this episode, but Jimmy’s are perhaps the most of his own doing — or, rather, undoing.

His actions led to him being sent away from the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, but it’s not all punishment for his travels. He’s going to be learning from some of the best in the business at his new place of employment, and it’s an opportunity he shouldn’t take lightly, even if the road there is rugged.

Jamie also comes face to face with life-changing news in this episode, the kind of news that would uproot any sense of stability in one’s life. The person responsible for the attacks on the Dutton family has been named, and it’s a name Jamie is both shocked and ashamed to see in front of him. Garrett Randall, yes, that Garrett Randall: Jamie’s biological father.

It’s not as surprising to fans as we knew there was something downright rotten about Randall. Still, it’s heartbreaking for his son to realize what his biological father, the man he’d been growing closer to, was capable of. John and Jamie have had their fair share of heartbreaking revelations in their time together, but John was everything Randall could never have been for Jamie; it’s betrayal in the most heartbreaking sense.

An important chat also takes place between Caroline Warner and Beth Dutton, as Warner attempts to establish a sense of dominance in the situation at hand. Both women are strong, resilient, and robust, but Warner doesn’t realize just who she’s messing with when she strikes to burn the Duttons.

However, the offer Warner presents Beth with is something she takes pause to consider.

“You want to save your ranch? Find me something better. Build me Aspen. Build me Breckenridge. I want a destination town in every valley of Montana.”

Beth knows Warner’s type, however, and she isn’t one to play games.

Perhaps the episode’s most heartbreaking scene is the fight between Lloyd and Walker. The two have been crawling underneath one another’s skin for several episodes, and things came to a boiling point here. The thing is, Lloyd — in all of his sensibility and power, forgot the golden rule of the ranch: If there’s a fight to be had, it must first be with Rip.

Seeing Lloyd and Walker go after one another was tough; seeing Rip step in was another thing entirely. Rip loves Lloyd, but there are no favorites at the ranch. You can’t bend the rules for just one, even when that one is as beloved as Lloyd.