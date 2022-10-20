Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Taylor Sheridan’s universe is headed to theaters as Jefferson White leaves behind ranch life for the big city

Happy Thursday, Yellowstone fans. If you’ve managed to calm down from the exciting news that season 5 is premiering in theaters thanks to AMC, we’re glad you’ve joined us. It’s been an unexpectedly busy day in the realm of all things Taylor Sheridan. There’s a lot to unpack, from the exciting announcement that Dutton fans will soon be taking over theaters to the news that our favorite ranch hand is hanging up his cowboy hat for busier pastures. So you know the drill, take a load off your tired work boots, grab your favorite drink and riding buddy, and let’s head to the ranch.

AMC Theaters brings Yellowstone to the big screen

AMC Theaters is becoming the hub for all things Dutton on Oct. 29 as the season 5 premiere will be streaming in theaters. In addition to seeing our favorite (and admittedly — mouth-watering) Duttons on the big screen, we’re also getting the first look at Sheridan’s latest project, Tulsa King.

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone, and promises to be a crime drama unlike anything you’ve seen before. The synopsis for the Paramount Plus series reads as follows:

“Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

A mobster without a family tasked with building a new one? Stallone sounds like just the man for the job.

Sheridan writes unique characters for his storylines, trusting them to carry out elaborate arcs and twists and turns that keep fans guessing. Still, there’s a bit of familiarity between Dutton and Manfredi.

They’re both men with a lot to lose and more to protect, and they’re not afraid to break some rules if necessary.

You can find out more from the AMC website on locations and times for the big event.

Jefferson White is headed to the big city

Jefferson White is hanging up his hat for the big city during his time off playing Yellowstone‘s Jimmy. White will be joining the cast of Chicago P.D. TV Line reports that he’ll be playing Sean, Police Chief Patrick O’Neal’s son.

White had the following to say about his debut in the series.

“He’s got access to communities that don’t necessarily trust the CPD because of the history and tension. Sean himself has a complicated relationship with the police, and that also means he has a completely different perspective on the case.”

His character is there for a “multi-episode arc,” and he made his first appearance on Wednesday night.

White’s Jimmy is a favorite on Yellowstone — and he’s a character who fans love to root for. Like many of the cowboys, Jimmy got a rough start with the ranch, but he had a habit of digging his holes a little deeper than most.

He let his heart lead him more than he listened to his head, and he kept trying to test boundaries. He wasn’t doing it to be mean or to get a rise out of John Dutton; he simply didn’t know a life like the one he found at the ranch and wasn’t prepared for it. Throughout the series, we’ve seen Jimmy grow a lot, and we’ve also seen him fall. His latest misstep landed him on a truck out of Montana and into Texas to visit the 6666 Ranch. He was sent there as both a punishment but also an opportunity: he was meant to learn how to be a real cowboy.

He did some growing up at the ranch and visited the Duttons, a new man with a new love interest. When we last saw Jimmy, he was headed back to Texas; and fans wondered what that meant for his future. Of course, we also have the idea floating around in our minds that Sheridan has already mentioned a 6666 spinoff. So just where would Jimmy end up?

White has been added as a series regular in season 5, so he’ll either be back with the Duttons or spending a lot of time traveling off-screen between Texas and Montana. However, we think the time jump will come into play, and we’ll learn more about his time in Texas as he’s back at the Yellowstone.

Yellowstone rewind: season 2, episode 6

“Blood, the Boy” is the title of episode 6 of Yellowstone‘s sophomore series, and it’s a dicey one. From Jamie’s getting into Harvard (even though he’s not the one who applied) to his father basically tells him that he doesn’t trust him, there’s a lot of family drama to unload here.

Of course, no one can blame John for his distrust of Jamie. He’s gone behind his back several times to try to bring down the Dutton name, and we’re only halfway through the second season.

The episode also sees a reluctant Rip help Jamie (although his real desire is to help keep the Dutton name clean). It’s clear that he’s not Jamie’s biggest fan, and he won’t ever be. With what fans continue to learn about the character, it’s easy to assume that Rip won’t ever be his biggest fan.

We also learn more about Jimmy’s desperate need to make extra money, though he doesn’t divulge much about what exactly he needs it for. Fans see more of the Beck brothers in this episode too, and their villainous nature seeps out of their pores. We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it a thousand times over — Yellowstone knows how to write an evil character. The Beck brothers, they’re some of the show’s most corrupt.

We also see an exchange between Rip and Walker that means more to fans than it does to the reluctant cowboy, who we’re still not sure if we should like (spoiler alert: he never grows on us entirely). Walker is on the fence about staying at the ranch; if he decides to leave, Rip clarifies what he thinks Walker’s following location should be: the train station.

You can continue your own Yellowstone watch-a-thon alongside us with all four seasons streaming on Peacock.