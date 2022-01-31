Netflix has released its official trailer for the upcoming movie in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, as We Got This Covered reported earlier Monday, and diehard fans are praising the return of the iconic horror villain known as Leatherface.

Directed by David Blue Garcia, Texas Chainsaw Massacre sees a group of young influencers on a business trip, only to become unexpectedly targeted by Leatherface and his deranged family. Additionally, Sally Hardesty, who experienced hours of trauma and torment at the hands of the original Sawyer family, returns to confront Leatherface for his crimes. The film pays homage to Tobe Hooper’s 1974 original, prompting many fans to succumb to its bizarre macabre and appealing violence.

One eager fan took to Twitter to express excitement.

New TCM looks pretty fun! https://t.co/YgZcWZ117D — Bloodbath TV (@Bloodbath_TV) January 31, 2022

Another expressed excitement even more emphatically.

Another fan jokingly pointed out that Leatherface is still 76 and yet still active, noting, “Don’t let anyone say you’re too old to do what you love.”

Leatherface is 76 and still chopping people up with a chainsaw. Don’t let anyone say you’re too old to do what you love. https://t.co/UfS1WHTplc — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 31, 2022

This tweet leads us to note that we are also absolutely here for the parallels.

Sally Hardesty is back pic.twitter.com/JhRSo2xJbu — bru (@aquieobru) January 31, 2022

Another fan hinted at Mindy Meeks-Martin’s memorable ‘requel’ line in Scream (2022), which describes a movie that blends a sequel, a reboot, and a remake as one mega film.

It’s a REQUEL y’all!! This looks so bloody and violent I can’t wait, I’m in https://t.co/9PgQKyaxUn — Bri-Animator🧪 (@briianabink) January 31, 2022

The upcoming horror slasher comes decades after The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), which first introduced fans to the demented Sawyer family’s knack for torture and cannibalism. The newest chapter in the iconic franchise features Sarah Yarkin as Melody, Elsie Fisher as Lila, Mark Burnham as Leatherface, Jacob Latimore as Dante, Olwen Fouéré as Sally Hardesty, and the recent confirmation of John Larroquette returning as the film’s narrator.

All of the chainsaw-wielding action happens when Texas Chainsaw Massacre arrives on Netflix on Feb. 18.