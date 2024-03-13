Lenny Kravitz’s ethnicity, confirmed

He "was born long ago," He's "the chosen, He's "the one," And has finally got his name on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lenny Kravitz once said: “I started playing in my mom’s closet, and I’m still playing in my mom’s closet.” Well, It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over, you could say.

This quote was actually from an interview with People Magazine in early 2024, exemplifying how, even today, nearly upon his 60th birthday, and with a successful, versatile career that spans practically four decades, Kravitz remains humble and appreciative of his roots.

At last, Kravitz has now finally received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Variety covered the ceremony: Kravitz was sitting between his friend Oscar-winner Denzel Washington and his daughter Zoë Kravitz, both globally renowned actors.

“Lenny Kravitz.” Zoë began her speech at the ceremony, “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time.” No doubt about it.

As a fan, you may also know a lot about the bright star that is Lenny Kravitz, but you may not know much about the genetic cocktail that gave him his handsome features – which don’t seem to fade away, no matter how many decades pass.

Blessed by the Gods of Genetics (and two loving parents)

Screengrabs via People/YouTube

There are many reasons why people – my mother, for instance – have celebrity crushes on Lenny Kravitz. The rock star’s personality, charisma, sense of style, and immeasurable talent are, of course, big contributors. Another one is his undeniably good looks.

Kravitz is the son of an interracial couple, Roxie Rocker, an African American actress from a Christian family with Afro-Bahamian roots who passed away in 2005, and NBC producer Sy Kravitz, whose parents were of Russian-Jewish descent. Lenny’s hometown is Manhattan, in fact, the photo that inspired his viral giant scarf meme was taken as he walked the streets of New York City. Living in the metropolis, his parents married in 1962 and two years later had their son, named after Sy’s late brother Leonard Kravitz, who was killed in action during the Korean War.

Lenny Kravitz’s new album Blue Eletric Light comes out on May 24. It is available for pre-order on the artist’s official website.

To end with some words from Zöe’s speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: “I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I’ve seen the way you’ve stayed the same in the most important ways.” And we, the fans who continue to follow him, hope – and believe it will stay this way.