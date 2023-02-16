Liam Neeson reveals he turned down one of Robin Williams’ most iconic roles

Liam Neeson recently celebrated a significant moment in his career following the release of his latest film, Marlowe.

According to Indie Wire, this project marked the 100th movie Neeson has appeared in, which included the calculations of the 70-year-old’s “feature films, television movies, cameos, and voice work.” On Feb.16, in honor of that special occasion and while promoting Marlowe, Neeson opened up about his 45-year acting career and a past role he turned down that ultimately went to the late Robin Williams during an interview with the publication.

Despite his success in the entertainment industry, when asked if Neeson regretted turning any past parts away, the Taken disclosed that he didn’t because he felt many projects turned out better with the person they chose to play the role. While revealing he was up for Robin William’s part in Dead Poet’s Society, Neeson said,

“No. Strangely enough, that has never happened. There’s been a couple of movies I thought, ‘Oh, I was up for that,’ but it’s better the way it turned out. A wonderful film, I loved the script, and that Robin Williams played, God rest him, was ‘Dead Poet’s Society.’ I loved that script. Loved it. Robin was great. He was. That was the right casting.”

In 1989’s Dead Poet’s Society, Williams portrayed John Keating, an English teacher at an all-boys preparatory school. The film’s premise follows Keating as he tries to help his students, who are dealing with the pressures of school and home life, express themselves through the power of poetry.

Dead Poet’s Society also starred Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles, Gale Hansen, Dylan Kussman, Allelon Ruggiero, Kurtwood Smith, and many others. Since its theatrical debut in June 1989, the teen drama grossed over $235 million worldwide and launched the careers of many actors, including Hawk, Leonard, and Charles.

Fans can watch Dead Poet’s Society on all streaming platforms for a small fee.