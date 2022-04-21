In a series of new audio recordings released by Amber Heard‘s attorneys, in a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits, ex-husband Johnny Depp appears to admit he became jealous and irrational when she made movies.

Pirates of the Carribean actor Depp is suing Aquaman star Heard for $50 million for defamation. The lawsuit centers around an op-ed Heard wrote in 2018 for the Washingon Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t mentioned by name in the article, he says he is implied as the abuser in the piece, an allegation he says is false and damaged his career. Heard is counter-suing, also for defamation for $50 million.

Thursday represents the third day Depp has testied in the trial, which is being livestreamed on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel.Thursday is also the first full day of cross-examination for him.

“I become irrational when you’re doing movies, I become jealous and f**king crazy, and weird…and we fight a lot more,” Depp could be heard saying on the audiotape.

AUDIO RECORDING of #JohnnyDepp saying: "I become irrational when you're doing movies, I become jealous and f'ing crazy, weird…… we fight a lot.." #AmberHeard

Depp confirmed the quote was “something to that effect,” when pressed by Heard’s attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenborn.

In another clip, Heard and Depp could be heard arguing. Heard then details injuries she said she sustained and threatening to go public with them. In that same clip, Depp could be heard saying Heard threw a can at his face. Heard said she had bruises and broken blood vessels, among other injuries.

Depp also confirmed he said in one clip, “I headbutted you in the f**king forehead, that doesn’t break a nose.” However, he said he was only phrasing it that way due to repeating Heard’s own language and that “there was not an intentional headbutt.”

Did you say I headbutted you in the f"ing forehead, that doesn't break a nose? #JohnnyDepp: I did say those words but I was using the words that MIss Heard was using. If you want to have a peaceful conversation with Miss Heard you might have to placate just a little bit.

Another audio recording appeared to show a fight happening between Depp and Heard, in which Depp could be heard saying “you f**ked me over!” Depp, who sounds slightly incomprehensible in the clip, confirmed it was his voice.

Also on Thursday, Heard’s lawyers showed the jury a video she took of Depp slamming cupboards and other objects, pouring a glass of wine, and then discovering he was being recorded.

In previous testimony, Depp recounted how he was suspicious of Heard cheating on him with actor James Franco.

Depp’s lawyers also submitted their own audiotape of Heard Wednesday, in which she could be heard saying “I was hitting you, it was not punching you.”

Heard is expected to testify at some point during the trial, which is in its second week and expected to last more than a month. Tech mogul Elon Musk, and actors Franco and Paul Bettany are all on the witness list and expected to testify at some point, either in person or via video link.