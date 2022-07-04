‘Loki’ fan theory believes a Justice League parody is coming in season 2

Little is known so far of what season two of Loki will involve, but the rumor mill is up and running, with one fan convinced a very on-the-nose Justice League parody will make an appearance.

Loki’s first season finale teased the new reign of Kang the Conqueror’s many variants after Sylvie assassinated ‘He Who Remains’ at the end of the universe. What the second season will follow exactly is unknown, but has to tie up many loose ends with Loki and Sylvie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced audiences to the alternate universe’s Illuminati who took the place of the Avengers on Earth-838, and one fan thinks Loki’s second season will introduce the Squadron Supreme into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A thinly-veiled parody of the Justice League from DC Comics, the team consists traditionally of Hyperion (Superman), Nighthawk (Batman), Power Princess (Wonder Woman), The Whizzer (The Flash), and Doctor Spectrum (Green Lantern). The group traditionally inhabits Earth-31916 in the comics canon, but crosses over to the mainline 616 during Secret Wars.

Marvel is absolutely dining out on the multiverse shenanigans at the moment, and seeing the group appear would fit in well with the Easter egg heavy Loki series which gave hints towards some of the wackiest Marvel multiverses such as having Throg (Thor as a frog) and the Thanoscopter featured.

Loki is currently filming its second season, with the full compliment returning for the follow-up. There’s no premiere date set just yet, but it’s likely it will hit streaming in 2023. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead who helmed two episodes of Moon Knight will be running the series.