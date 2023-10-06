Loki season 2 has only just premiered but people are already making connections to other MCU shows on Disney Plus. Specifically, it appears the god of mischief is paying homage to a series that is practically equally as beloved, Moon Knight.

As pointed out by The Direct, a Time Variance Authority worker in Loki is listening to the same podcast about staying awake that Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant listens to in Moon Knight.

#Loki Season 2’s premiere features Casey listening to a clip from the ‘Staying Awake’ podcast which Steven Grant also listened to in #MoonKnight‘s first episode! Watch the new clip: https://t.co/x78a4LWoGu pic.twitter.com/x1gH47MGzJ — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) October 5, 2023

As part of Marvel Studios’ new promo for Loki season 2, entitled “Past, Present, and Future” the moment in question can be heard at the 2:24 mark of the video where a voice could be faintly heard over headphones talking about how solving puzzles keeps the mind alert.

While it’s obvious anticipation is high for Loki season 2, it remains to be seen if it can pull together the loose threads of the MCU. You see, the cinematic franchise has had a distinct vibe of not having a focus in the post-Avengers: Endgame era.

The movies viewers thought would have tied in closely to Loki season 1, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, ended up feeling like they each invented their own rules for multiverse shenanigans rather than being clearly set up in the trickster god’s solo Disney Plus show.

Guess we’ll have to collectively decide for ourselves if the adopted Asgardian can redeem the MCU now that the debut episode of Loki season 2 is available on Disney Plus, with new episodes coming each Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.