Machine Gun Kelly has just made his directorial debut with the stoner comedy film Good Mourning. Kelly was first inspired to write the film when he received a cryptic text from his now fiance Megan Fox before she left for a trip. Although this was before the two started dating, the message caused Kelly to spiral from the supposed meaning behind it. He talked to Marc Malkin from Variety about this harrowing experience.

“So I was just stuck, like, sitting there trying to decode this text. And it was like the Da Vinci Code. I went to all these places, like what does this mean? What does this mean? And everyone I was getting relationship advice from wasn’t in a relationship. So it just led me down a long, dark, terrible road.”

This road led him to write a 150-page script by the time Fox arrived back in town.

“I was like, ‘I need you to sit down. I need to read this to you. And then I read the whole thing and she was like, ‘This is what was in your head? Nothing is wrong. Like read the text again. This is what I said.’ It’s really funny how things works out. We always get in our own heads. We get in our own way.”

According to Variety, the film is about “movie star London Ransom, whose world is turned upside down when he receives a breakup text from the love of his life on the day of the most important meeting of his career.” Sound familiar? Kelly went on to discuss how his character in Good Mourning compares to him in real life.“

“A huge part of that character that you’re watching in the movie is me in real life. Like I am very kind of a boyish, lost, sweet kid at heart and I feel like the world kind of makes me kind of harden up and feel like I have to defend myself.”

Kelly directed the film with fellow musician Mod Sun and the pair also wrote and star in it. The film also stars Fox as one of Kelly’s roommates as well as Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Dove Cameron, GaTa, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd, and Pete Davidson.

Kelly was excited to feature Fox in his film to highlight his favorite aspects about her.“

“I love that she got to be what my favorite things about her is — how funny she is and how witty she is”

Good Mourning will be released on May 20th on Video On Demand as well as a limited theatrical release.