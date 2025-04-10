Major ‘White Lotus’ vibes: Florida resort guests spend at least one night with a dead body in their closet crawl space

Cleaning staff found evidence someone had died, but did not contact the police.

Guests at the Amoray Dive Resort in Key Largo, Florida spent at least one night with the dead body of 43-year-old Nadyne Marie Tillman in a crawl space of their room, according to the Miami Herald. Dylan Lamb, 33, of Key Largo, has been charged with Tillman’s murder. Authorities say Lamb had only just met Tillman at the resort two days before her remains were found.

According to reports, Lamb checked out of the Amoray Dive Resort on April 6 this year, 2025. The cleaning staff found bloodied sheets in his room but did not immediately alert authorities. Subsequently, new guests occupied the room, unaware Tillman’s body was concealed in a crawl space in Lamb’s room’s air-conditioning closet. “They stayed the night and checked out Monday, none the wiser about the body,” a source told the Herald.

Lamb refused to leave his room

Lamb reportedly checked into the resort on Friday, April 4, and resort staff told investigators he refused to leave the room, to move to another when new guests arrived.

Tillman’s family reported her missing when she failed to contact them, leading to the discovery of her body and Lamb’s subsequent arrest. ​

Lamb, who reportedly works at an outdoor recreation supply and kayak shop in the Key Largo area, was arrested the day after Tillman’s body was found.

According to reports, Tillman’s injuries were consistent with being beaten. According to Miami news outlet WLPG, Lamb told police he had arranged to pay Tillman $200 for sexual services through an escort website.

He claimed that after paying, Tillman attempted to leave without providing the agreed services, leading to a physical altercation during which he struck her, causing her to fall and become unconscious.

According to Lamb’s arrest report, viewed by WPLG, after Tillman stopped breathing, he placed her on the bed, checked for signs of life, and did not find a pulse.

The report states, “He admitted that he panicked, cleaned the scene using towels and linens from the room, and concealed the victim’s body inside the closet underneath the water heater.”

Lamb’s arraignment is schedule on May 13

Ka Thigpen, whose mom was a guest in the room next to Lamb’s told NBC Miami, “We just saw like frequently throughout the last few days, like the gentleman in and out, and her poor daughter came around looking and knocking on everyone’s door.”

Thigpen added, “It’s just really scary because you never know who you’re going to meet up with and that’s what everyone should maybe learn from this situation.”

The Amoray Dive Resort and the guests who stayed the night in the room with Tillman’s body in the crawlspace have not commented on the situation.

In October 2024, Lamb pleaded guilty to grand theft auto and was sentenced to one year of probation. At the time of his recent arrest, Lamb was still serving this probation. He also pleaded no contest to battery involving a woman in May 2023. Lamb is currently held without bond in the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Key West jail facility and his arraignment is scheduled on May 13.

