‘Man’s made cold brew ramen’: Hard working rancher’s clever hack reveals the trick to a ramen push pop

TikTok is a truly wonderful place, where else could we see so many wonderful things like a cat tour guide or a man who can communicate with sheep? It’s also a great place to go for cooking tips, both good and bad.

We’ve seen every kind of food hack under the sun, from the rice hack, to using a hypodermic needle to inject hard-boiled eggs with soy sauce. TikTok is a crazy app filled with some crazy people, or genius people, depending on how you look at it – I’ll let you decide whether you think today’s individual belongs to the former or the latter category.

The viral clip, which has been seen almost 4 million times, was posted by farmer Lucas Palmer. In the short clip he’s sitting in his tractor and he’s giving us a few tips on how to prepare your ramen while working on your field (this food hack only really works if you’re a farmer as well). He has his dry noodles in a bag with a bit of water as well and he simply leaves the bag in a sunny spot where the sun is heating the floor of his vehicle. After a little time he shows us the bag and the noodles have now soaked up the water and are edible. It’s genius.

I’d like to personally thank Lucas Palmer for sharing his knowledge with us, but if we’re being honest, I don’t see myself making use of this hack, firstly, I’m not a farmer, secondly, I don’t own a tractor, and finally, I live somewhere where it’s raining and miserable 90% of the time. However, if the conditions are right and you have what you need, then definitely give it a try.

Honestly, it’s a pretty impressive hack

Like I said, food hacks on TikTok are crazy or genius and sometimes a bit of both, in this case Lucas’ little hack works perfectly, I especially love how he cuts the corner of the bag essentially turning it into a ramen push pop so he can squeeze the contents directly into his mouth without getting his hands dirty. It’s those little touches like that let you know somebody is a professional when it comes to food hacks, you know what they say, “work smarter not harder.”

And can we talk about his little charcuterie board with his “hors d’oeuvres”? This man is really living the life. The comments were pretty impressed too, one person exclaimed “I can’t believe I haven’t thought of this before!” while another labeled the meal a “cold brew ramen,” which I think is certainly an appropriate description.

In another video posted by Lucas he shares what his meals look like when his wife makes them and it’s safe to say she doesn’t cut corners like him.

Taco salad, guacamole, chips and she even threw in cutlery and napkins! While Lucas’ food hack might be great for farmers who are too busy to cook for themselves it just goes to show, no hack can be a home cooked meal made with love.

