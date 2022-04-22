Mark Ruffalo Demands Biden Invest in Clean Energy on Earth Day

In case you were living under a rock, or you’re not on social media being inundated by tweets and Instagram stories and Facebook posts, oh my, today is Earth Day, an annual celebration meant to raise awareness and support for environmental protection.

In honor of the day, actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted at President Joe Biden, “this #EarthDay2022 people are waking up to the true cost of our reliance on oil & gas that fuels war & climate change. Let’s set the US on a different path. Please use your emergency powers to ramp up clean energy now. #CleanEnergyFreedom.”

.@POTUS @JoeBiden this #EarthDay2022 people are waking up to the true cost of our reliance on oil & gas that fuels war & climate change. Let's set the US on a different path. Please use your emergency powers to ramp up clean energy now. #CleanEnergyFreedom pic.twitter.com/SKEylbwJg9 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 22, 2022

This comes at an interesting time in Biden’s presidency: while he campaigned on a promise to implement the Green New Deal framework to prevent the worst outcomes from climate change, the president has consistently broken his campaign promises, and as recently as last week, his administration announced that they’ll open public lands to more oil and gas drilling.

Ruffalo is no stranger to discussing politics: he’s been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community, and he somewhat regularly tweets about environmental issues, including fracking and the need for clean energy. He even teamed up with other activists to start The Solutions Project, a nonprofit whose goal is to help the U.S. accelerate the transition to 100 percent clean energy.

Elsewhere on the internet, the official Star Wars Twitter account has been reminding people it’s Earth Day with a collage of photos highlighting some of the extraordinary places on Earth used to bring the sci-fi franchise to life on the big screen.