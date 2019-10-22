Marvel Comics Reveal First Look At Iron Man 2020

With 2019 winding down, the more avid collectors among you are probably wondering which comic books to put on your pull list come 2020. For me, at least, I can always guarantee Batman will be on my agenda, but we’re actually here to discuss what’s next on the docket for Marvel Comics.

In case you hadn’t heard, the House of Ideas have begun readying their major story arc that is Iron Man 2020. Long story short, it’ll see Tony Stark’s brother, Arno Stark, inhabiting the armor following some pivotal development involving the icon whom everyone seems to love 3000.

For those of you who can’t wait until the New Year, it should please you to learn that Marvel has finally offered up a first look inside the inaugural issue, which can be viewed in the gallery below. As of right now, it remains unlettered, so you won’t get to sample any dialogue written by Dan Slott and Christos Gage. But on the plus side, you can peep some of Pete Woods’ gorgeous interiors.

What’s also worth mentioning is a how a checklist finished off the preview. In addition to Iron Man 2020, this arc will spill over into the pages of Force Works 2020, Machine Man 2020, Iron Age 2020, Rescue 2020, Ironheart 2020 and a book yet to be revealed up through June of next year.

For more info, be sure to check out the initial synopsis:

“This 6-issue series will also continue to raise thought-provoking questions about what it means to be an artificial intelligence. As the story unfolds, expect to see your favorite Marvel robotic characters from Vision and Jocasta to Albert and Elsie-Dee in what’s shaping up to be a true ‘Robot Revolution.’ Also keep an eye out for upcoming announcements about the exciting tie-ins that will accompany this epic event featuring some of your favorite armored characters!”

Iron Man 2020 #1 arrives in comic shops this January.