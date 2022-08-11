Fantastic Four is on the way and fans are wondering if it will bring the same vibe as the film that started it all. The MCU has definitely changed since 2008’s Iron Man. Heck, the world of cinema has changed, with editing software and CGI improving drastically. Now, Marvel films are filled with CGI, for better and worse, but some really miss the more down-to-earth practical effects and hope we will get back to that when the Fantastic Four are introduced in the MCU in 2024.

Iron Man was really just Tony Stark messing around in a workshop for a huge amount of the film as he tinkers with the suit design. Though still in the realms of science fiction, it feels way more down to earth compared to the studio’s current offering, which has seen a sorcerer travel through the multiverse, a purple alien destroy half the universe, and a space Viking travel through the universe on a rainbow bridge pulled by giant screaming goats.

The MCU has only gotten bigger in scope, but with the Fantastic Four being more akin to Tony Stark, especially in the case of Reed Richards, some fans are hoping for a return to the old ways. It will be impossible for the film to not use CGI, as you have a man who can stretch his body, a woman who turns invisible, a man made of rocks, though this has been done practically in the past, and another who can set his body on fire.

Recently fans have complained that the MCU’s CGI has started to look rather shoddy, with many pointing to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and She-Hulk as examples of odd-looking CGI, and they really want to see a more practical film within the MCU again.

Photo by Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

One user pointed out that the MCU has evolved, and playing around with CGI to escape the confines of reality has been a big part of that.

Some are worried that the Fantastic Four film is where Marvel will really jump off the deep end.

One fan points to the upcoming appearance of Iron Heart, after set photos from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed the character in a full suit costume rather than a leotard onesie used for CGI.

We can only hope that after all the complaints aimed at the bad CGI in it’s recent offerings Marvel execs will take this onboard and try to blend practical with CGI to create the best possible outcome.

Fantastic Four is set to be released on November 8, 2024.