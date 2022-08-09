Marvel’s CGI naysayers thrilled by practical ‘Ironheart’ costume

As you’ll no doubt be aware, one of the biggest (and most valid) recurring criticisms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four has been the inconsistent quality of the CGI, but it looks as though upcoming Disney Plus series Ironheart is set to lay any concerns to rest in spectacular fashion.

Technology has evolved so quickly that Robert Downey Jr. went from wearing a largely practical Iron Man costume from at least the waist up in his first couple of appearances to nothing more than a motion capture leotard in Avengers: Endgame, so a lot of fans were concerned that Riri Williams’ solo show would follow a similar path.

However, the most recent batch of set photos to have made their way online have revealed a fully tangible costume for the impending Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debutant, and as you can see from the reactions below, the reactions were that of relief and pure joy.

First look at Riri pre Ironheart suit and The Hood! Such an interesting choice of villain for Riri. Looking forward to seeing the final product! pic.twitter.com/hHIdQCIugn — Executive Producer of the 90 Day Fiance Universe (@UpToTASK) August 8, 2022

it’s crazy they’ve actually made a practical Ironheart suit but holy shit, i’m already liking it pic.twitter.com/esSmsq0VfL — malachi (@MCUMarvels) August 8, 2022

The IronHeart suit is FIRE! So hyped for this new Marvel show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1OTYIYfOh0 — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 8, 2022

The suit looks a lot bulkier than most of the ones we're used to seeing in the comics but I love the overall design and the rusted cobbled together look of it #Riri #IronHeart https://t.co/LrHg2ZMxAk — KnightofOA🔜Gen Con (@MattAguilarCB) August 8, 2022

A practical Ironheart suit are u kidding me this feels like a dream pic.twitter.com/KenfxqJwKv — Nova_Grave (@GraveNova) August 8, 2022

It feels as though Ironheart has been in development for an age, with Dominique Thorne’s casting first being announced in December of 2020, and we won’t be seeing the finished product until late next year. The actress will be looking to make her mark on the MCU long before that, though, with the hotly-anticipated Black Panther sequel set to introduce Riri to the masses, who’ll hopefully instantly take her to their hearts in the same way comic book readers did when she first appeared in 2016.

Practical effects still have a place at the top table of superhero cinema, with Ironheart looking the part and then some.