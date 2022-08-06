First ‘Ironheart’ plot details purportedly assemble online

Following her arrival in this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne will star in her very own Disney Plus series as Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Although filming is already underway on the show, as ever Marvel Studios has been keeping a tight leash on spoilers. However, some new alleged plot details might give us our best taste yet of what we can expect from Thorne’s solo vehicle. Obviously, those wishing to go into Ironheart cold should look away now

The Cosmic Circus is reporting with confidence that, just as has been previously rumored, Anthony Ramos will indeed be playing The Hood in the series. The In the Heights star’s role wasn’t revealed when he was announced to be part of the cast in January, but now it looks like he’ll be bringing an underrated comic book villain to life. On the page, Parker Robbins was a petty thief who became superpowered crime boss The Hood after stealing a demonic cloak.

What’s more, the same outlet writes that Solo‘s Alden Ehrenreich will be portraying another antagonist in the show, one with ties to Iron Man. Ehrenreich is allegedly on board as Zeke Stane, the son of Jeff Bridges’ Obadiah Stane. Zeke will apparently fit into the plot by offering Riri, a teen engineering prodigy, a job that she may regret accepting.

Set pics have confirmed that Atlanta, Georgia is standing in for Chicago in Ironheart. TCC shares that this is because Riri will be back home in her native city instead of at MIT, as she will be in Wakanda Forever. At the beginning of the show, Riri has supposedly been kicked out of the college for doing other students’ homework — but she’s using the money to build herself an iron suit of armor. Seeing as merch has revealed she’ll have her suit in Black Panther 2, it’s speculated that the series may actually serve as a prequel to the movie.

Ironheart is coming to streaming in fall 2023. Catch Dominique Thorne’s debut as the inheritor of Tony Stark’s legacy when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands this Nov. 11.