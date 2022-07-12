‘Ironheart’ set photo reveals Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams

A new photo of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams from the upcoming Disney Plus series Ironheart has just surfaced online, giving us our first behind-the-scenes look at the show.

The image comes to us from the Instagram account atlanta_filming.

Though the caption for the photo was cryptic, featuring nothing more than the words, “Here, you owe me,” people in the comments quickly put together that it must be an image from Ironheart. That is because the unmasked woman in the photo is obviously Thorne; just compare it to the actor’s IMDb profile picture if you don’t believe us.

However, the question remains how do we know it is Ironheart that is being filmed in Atlanta right now? According to a Georgia newspaper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the show was slated to begin filming in Atlanta’s Trilith Studios last month under the fake production name “Wise Guy.”

We Got This Covered previously reported that Thorne’s character, Riri, will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While Wakanda Forever also filmed in Atlanta, that largely took place a year ago, with the Black Panther sequel slated for release Nov. 11, 2022, according to the film’s IMDb page. Meanwhile, Ironheart does not have a set release date, according to its IMDb page.

Thorne is not the only common connection between Black Panther and Ironheart as Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is also producing the Disney Plus show, WGTC previously reported. Ironheart will be directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes and executive produced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, among others.