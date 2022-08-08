‘Ironheart’ set photos reveal first looks at Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos in costume

Set photos from the upcoming Marvel show Ironheart are surfacing online that are giving us our first look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in full costume.

The batch of new images also includes a first look at Anthony Ramos sporting a red cloak, which fans have speculated may mean he is playing the villain The Hood. The images were taken Monday on the set of Ironheart in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Just Jared.

Not only do we get Williams in a version of the costume that exposes her face, but one in which she is fully decked out in the modified Tony Stark-inspired armor.

BREAKING: First look at Dominique Thorne in #Ironheart. pic.twitter.com/p6ftprsBxO — Ironheart News ‎ (@ironhnews) August 8, 2022

In terms of Ramos’ character, he looks admirably intimidating for a guy dressed in a manner similar to a fairytale protagonist.

BREAKING: First look at Anthony Ramos as The Hood in #Ironheart ! pic.twitter.com/1zsfhTF0zO — Ironheart News ‎ (@ironhnews) August 8, 2022

Other set photos shared by the Twitter account @ironhnews showed an exterior location and what appears to be a SWAT team and breaking news van.

Ironheart was slated to begin filming in June under the pseudonym Wise Guy as part of Trilith Studios’ production — working for Marvel Studios — in Fayetteville, Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

In terms of the plot of Ironheart, it will center around “a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” according to Disney Plus.

Though Ironheart isn’t expected to reach the streaming service until next year, we will see Thorne’s Riri Williams appear in just a few short months from now as part of the ensemble cast of heroes slated to appear in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which comes to theaters on November 11.