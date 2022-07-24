Marvel’s bumper slate of Comic-Con reveals already has fans concerned for the CGI

Now that we know we’re in the middle of the Multiverse Saga, which is set to conclude in 2025 with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, the debate revolving around the lack of direction to have characterized the post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe can finally be laid to rest.

Kevin Feige strolled onto the stage at last night’s San Diego Comic-Con panel and positively blew our tiny minds, unveiling a massive slate of theatrical films and Disney Plus exclusives featuring established favorites, new icons, along with brand new heroes and villains we haven’t even met yet.

However, it didn’t take long for the other great Phase Four debate to rear is head; namely, the inconsistent CGI that’s dogged the majority of the MCU’s most recent projects. With a pair of Avengers epics releasing six months apart and more voluminous amounts of content than ever before, fans were ready with the jokes in no time at all.

The cgi team when they heard the deadline for both of the avengers movies pic.twitter.com/VCuIWy2rwQ — Tmrw (@unnamed43757536) July 24, 2022

If the CGI is the ONLY thing that stops people from watching completely then the show really isn't the issue



and this is coming from someone who thinks alot of the cgi in the MCU is disgustingly bad https://t.co/cCH0OjMA3x — Spider Kaiju (@Spiders_Might) July 24, 2022

Anyone: THE CGI IS BAD!



Translation: THAT FAKE THING I LIKE ISNT REALISTIC ENOUGH AND THAT UPSETS ME BECAUSE I HAVE UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS ABOUT THE FAKE THINGS I LIKE… — David C. McGuire (@davidcmcguire) July 24, 2022

If the cgi will be animations again.. i'd like to SUE! https://t.co/12NxuRvjx9 — davıd (@ifinallysmile) July 24, 2022

Hope the CGI is better than Black Panthers cos it was garbage. https://t.co/WNzeEhcNoc — Sometimes I code 👨🏿‍💻 (@jgwarix) July 24, 2022

I just know the CGI gonna look HORRIBLE 😭😭😭💀 https://t.co/Bn2dSu2wKW — JAGAN 👁 (@JagannTheDon) July 24, 2022

the cgi better be top notch bc they've been slacking lately https://t.co/lz39jLEMuh — ・♡︎・ (@blackgrrrrl) July 24, 2022

"Surely the MCU can't get worse"



The CGI Daredevil flip in She Hulk: pic.twitter.com/ZCY9Sbhx0Z — Rye. (@Oryan_Bridges) July 24, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder has regularly been mocked and pilloried for its inconsistent visual effects, which admittedly aren’t always up to scratch for a blockbuster with a $200 million budget, while the artists themselves have been making headlines for highlighting their overworked, underpaid, and overlooked contributions.

Phase Five and Six has plenty of time to buck that trend, though, but with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law still failing to win over the digital doubters, Marvel’s use of computer-generated action sequences and characters will be placed under a greater and more intense microscope than ever before.