‘They need to recreate it in the MCU’: Marvel has the chance to bring 2 witchy besties back together again, so what’s taking so long?

MCU fanatics have had many hopes, expectations, and theories for Agatha All Along since episode 1 aired over a month ago.

Recommended Videos

Luckily for Marvel, the show has managed to deliver every week, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t more we’d like to see. For example, fans are still hopeful for one central character to make her MCU return in Agatha All Along.

We NEED Wanda in Agatha All Along

Episode 5 of Agatha All Along finally revealed that Agatha’s nameless familiar, Teen, is actually Wanda’s son, Billy Maximoff. And while Joe Locke wants us to believe he still hasn’t met Elizabeth Olsen, he’s not the only reason we’re aching for the Scarlet Witch’s return. Episode 5 also brought the return of Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal, a companion for Agatha that is just as twisted and beguiling as our main character. And if Olsen and Plaza’s chemistry in Ingrid Goes West is any indication, we need those two back on screen together again!

Wanda was an unspoken presence throughout the entire first episode of Agatha All Along. The episode featured Agatha as an overworked cop in a small town solving a murder case where Wanda was the victim. At the end, Agatha finally breaks free from the hex Wanda put on her at the end of WandaVision, and the show turns the focus to its main character, leaving Wanda back in Westview.

Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza are already besties

Remember when Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza pic.twitter.com/RrVrxsF6G2 — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) October 16, 2024

Some actors are just destined to be co-stars, thanks to the overwhelming chemistry they have both on and off-screen. Marvel has the perfect chance to prove that Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza could be the MCU duo we didn’t even know we needed.

If Wanda shows up in Agatha All Along, it’s going to be even more of an epic show than it already is. Rio and Wanda will DEFINITELY not get along, and that’s just more fodder for the fans to sink their teeth into. The talented pair already have a history on-screen together, but even their off-screen moments while promoting Ingrid Goes West endeared them to audiences even more.

The 2017 black comedy-drama won the Sundance Film Festival and starred Plaza and Olsen as Ingrid and Taylor, two unlikely women who strike up an unusual friendship. Both actresses also formed a friendship off-screen during filming which has stood the test of time. In 2023, Olsen told Buzzfeed that the best part of filming was “being able to call Aubrey a friend.”

Plaza hilariously pranked Olsen by showing up to the red carpet in the same dress as her, and both women stayed in character throughout. One Twitter user joked that the MCU needed to recreate the hilarious red carpet moment and end it with a Scarlet Witch vs. Rio Vidal face-off.

The two women clearly know how to play off each other and share the screen, and fans would love to see them do it again as Rio and Wanda. If there’s one thing the MCU always does right, it’s give us great witch characters. Wanda and Agatha are already icons, and Rio is quickly making her way to join them. Seeing all three witches share the screen, as well as a reunion between Olsen and Plaza, would be a huge treat.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy