Marvel movies were snubbed at the 2022 Oscars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe does not usually fare well at the Academy Awards. While Marvel Studios has had a good rate of nominations, their Oscar win count is quite low. This year was no different, as Marvel movies were nominated for two awards in 2022, for the same category. Of course, that meant, at best, only one of the Marvel films could take home an Oscar this year.

The two films that were nominated were Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, both nominated for Best Visual Effects, up against Dune, Free Guy, and No Time to Die.

Unfortunately, for Marvel, Dune managed to take home the Oscar, repeating the pattern of the film franchise nabbing the nom but not the statue. This was not the first win for Dune, which was the subject of controversy on the night, as some of its awards weren’t televised in the live show, and were instead announced during the pre-show.

This year, Marvel was also up for the fan-favorite award, and many expected Spider-Man: No Way Home to win. Unfortunately, Marvel fell short of expectations again, as the film not only failed to win but came fourth, with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead coming first, Cinderella coming second, and Minamata coming third.

Marvel was not entirely absent at this year’s Oscars, however. Movie fans were invited to vote on the best moments in movie history, and the Avengers assembling in Avengers: Endgame took the number three spot, while the moment when we saw the three Peters swing around the Statue of Liberty in Spider-Man: No Way Home took number two.

Marvel has taken a few Oscars home in the past, and the studio has picked up a nomination almost every year since with the MCU’s inception, begging with Iron Man‘s nomination for Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects in 2009. Marvel Studios previously won three Oscars, all for the same film, when they took home the Oscars for Best Production Design, Best Original Score, and Best Costume Design for Black Panther in 2019.

Of course, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home were not the only Marvel Studios films to come out in 2021. Eternals and Black Widow were also released to uneven fan reception, and neither film managed to pick up a nomination this year, despite the studio campaigning for Eternals.

Unfortunately for Marvel, this year’s Oscars failed to net them any Academy Awards. Maybe Marvel Studios will pick up an Oscar next year, as three MCU movies are slated to release in 2022 — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; Thor: Love and Thunder; and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the first Marvel Studios picture released this year, arriving in theaters on May 6, 2022.