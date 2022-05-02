MCU fans brace for ‘Doctor Strange 2’ spoilers ahead of first screening

Fans are sharing strategies, tips, warnings and reactions pre- 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’

The first screening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is nearly upon us, and savvy Marvel fans are preparing for a deluge of spoilers on their social media feeds.

MCU fans are devising strategies to avoid exposure to spoilers from the highly-anticipated new movie. Fans have had a great time discussing the rumors surrounding the film, and the official leaks from Marvel have only added to the suspense.

While fans may delight in teasers to whet their appetite prior to the official release of the film, they understandably want a pristine, spoiler-free experience when it’s released. Unfortunately, this hasn’t deterred some social media users from posting spoilers anyway.

In response, fans are taking matters into their own hands, urging one another to block the hashtags for keywords related to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to stop spoilers from appearing in their feeds.

One user posted a plea to people who have already seen the movie not to send spoilers to those who haven’t.

I just had to block someone for sending me a Huge Doctor Strsnge Spoiler. Don’t be a Imbecile. Don’t be a Dumbass. Don’t ruin the surprise for other people. #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/Dx7s1DBVD8 — TheTruth"Intro King"31 (@Truth31The) May 1, 2022

Another user warned that the spoilers reveal some of the highly anticipated cameos.

A clip/screenshots of some of the cameos from #DoctorStrange has leaked online might be a good time to block some keywords on Twitter that related to #MultiverseOfMadness and and #mcu so not to see the spoilers. Wish I did sooner 😥 — Josh (@joshzeitler) May 1, 2022

One fan tweeted that he will block anyone who posts spoilers from the screening:

keep doctor strange spoilers off my tl i will block u — k (@onethouwow) May 1, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the thrilling sequel to Dr. Strange (2016). Written by Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi, the film will show the foray of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) into the multiverse to encounter a shadowy rival. Some moviegoers speculate that Doctor Strange 2 may be one of the biggest film releases of the year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere on May 6, 2022.