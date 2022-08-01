MCU fans hedge their bets on when and how Ghost Rider will eventually arrive

The distinct lack of “if” in that headline is no mistake; despite an unsavory duopoly of films from Columbia Pictures, and having already technically made his MCU turn in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., fans of Ghost Rider are all but ready for him to show up in a much bigger way.

Historically, the character has featured on teams such as the Thunderbolts, the Midnight Sons, and the New Avengers. With that first group confirmed for their own feature film, and the MCU in the midst of introducing Moon Knight, Kate Bishop, Werewolf by Night, and She-Hulk, to say nothing of his association with Doctor Strange’s nemesis Dormammu, the sheer number of possibilities for the Spirit of Vengeance’s return are almost as enrapturing as the character himself.

Fans over at r/marvelstudios have practically already geared up for Ghost Rider’s foray into the new-age MCU, and are excitingly discussing what nuances might set the character up this time around.

Some users leaned into the Midnight Sons possibility, hoping for possible interactions with Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night, with some even speculating he could appear in the upcoming Halloween special, which Werewolf by Night will be starring in.

Others aren’t entirely hoping for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.-era Ghost Rider to go the way of the dodo, and are crossing their fingers for Gabriel Luna to reprise the role.

One other responder pitched an entirely different possibility and, despite (or perhaps because of) how much it appears to differ from what we’re used to seeing from the MCU, we’d be entirely on board.

Regardless, we have to agree that it’s only a matter of time before Ghost Rider establishes himself as the next major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we’re among the many folk who are eager to watch it unfold.

Until then, though, Marvel Studios’ next venture will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, releasing to Disney Plus on August 17.