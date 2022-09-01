MCU fans hoping ‘She-Hulk’ just teased a ‘Wong distance relationship’ for their fave

Although some have sacrilegiously started to question otherwise, we all know that Wong is the real star of Phase Four, aka Phase Wong, and the true Sorcerer Supreme’s dominance over the MCU was only reaffirmed in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In what feels like his 100th Marvel appearance over the past two years, Benedict Wong returned for today’s third episode of the Disney Plus series.

And, ever the romantics at heart, Marvel fans are hoping that She-Hulk episode three just teased that the Master of the Mystic Arts might find himself in lurrve soon enough. When reflecting on their favorite moments from the ep, Redditors highlighted the way Jennifer Walter’s friend Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) got in contact with Wong — by sending him a studious yet sexy selfie on social media.

Although we don’t actually see the duo share the screen in the episode, this is enough to already get fans shipping them.

That gag should’ve gotten a payoff!

They have serious potential.

Maybe the pair have already started dating, but they’re keeping it on the down-low.

Long distance relationship? Don’t you mean…

Ssh, you’re ruining the pun.

Give us the Nikki and Wong’s Excellent Adventure spinoff series now, Marvel.

Now that he’s aided Jen in getting Emil Blonsky his parole, Wong’s role in She-Hulk might seem to be done, but we’re pretty sure we haven’t seen the last of him on the show just yet. The trailers have featured scenes with the character that we’ve yet to see, so it’s very likely he’ll be back for at least one more episode. With any luck, then, we’ll find out soon enough if Nikki and Wong got it on.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues its nine-part season Thursdays on Disney Plus.