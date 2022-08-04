MCU fans want ‘She-Hulk’ to have a ‘How I met your mother’ crossover

Fans are excited for the new Marvel series, She-Hulk, once it drops on Disney Plus. But fans believed that this show could use a crossover event with the TV series, How I Met Your Mother, believing that it would be the best way to utilize the “breaking the fourth wall” trope.

Twitter user @Diokintos posted a photo of Jason Segel, with a caption that suggests that he should appear in She-Hulk as Marshall Eriksen from How I Met Your Mother. They believe that the lawyer-turned-judge should fight with Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) in the courtroom. The tweet received nearly 4k likes and made its way onto Reddit.

Imagine if the Jason Segel actually appeared in She Hulk and it's just him as Marshall Eriksen fighting Jen in the courtroom pic.twitter.com/uOnY01mje5 — Dex!🦦 (@Diokintos) August 3, 2022

Fans felt mixed about the concept but also believed that it could work. On one hand, fans thought that this is a good idea, especially since the multiverse is a thing in the MCU. Others called on Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani who may be lurking using her hundreds of anonymous accounts to tell Kevin Feige to have Eriksen in the MCU.

She-Hulk vs Big Fudge the lawyer battle we need — Dex!🦦 (@Diokintos) August 3, 2022

This is my Multiverse of Madness — Cal 🏆 (@SplinterCal) August 3, 2022

However, having Marshal Eriksen in the MCU may have problems. For one, he became a judge by the end of How I Met Your Mother, so he’s no longer a lawyer. However, one suggested that in the ‘MCU version’ of How I Met Your Mother, Eriksen might have been affected by the snap, which prevents him from becoming a judge.

not in this timeline in the mcu he blipped and didn't become judge fudge or fudge supreme🤓🤓🤓 — Dex!🦦 (@Diokintos) August 3, 2022

Another problem is the former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D, Maria Hill as she’s played by Cobie Smulders. Fans argued that Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother, meaning that Eriksen would get confused if the two meet. However, people could argue that they’re just look-a-likes since that was a thing in the show. One also suggested that “Robin” from HIMYM could just be an undercover alias.

Just another one of the look a likes — Andy O'Neill (@aon_oneill) August 3, 2022

While a crossover event between the MCU and How I Met Your Mother could be interesting, it is unlikely due to multiple plot holes and clashes in terms of timeline. But if he does appear by surprise, I bet fans would lose their minds.

She-Hulk comes out on Disney Plus on Aug. 18.