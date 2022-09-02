Megan Thee Stallion is hardly one to shy away from a provocative ensemble and at a recent party to celebrate her accomplishments the 27-year-old rapper really pulled out the stops in skintight number.

Megan threw a London Hottie party on Aug. 29 to celebrate all of her achievements which include becoming the second female rapper to ever perform at the Academy Awards (behind Queen Latifah), her collab with Dua Lipa, and the release of her second studio album, Traumazine. She really has been busy.

On top of all that Megan made a surprise appearance as herself in the Marvel She-Hulk series, twerking alongside a Hulked-up Jennifer Walters.

For the celebratory event, Megan wore a colorful, cutout catsuit designed by Sinead Gorey, a London designer known for their colorful rave designs. Gorey’s designs are popular with the music crowd boasting clients such as Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, and Kali Uchis. Megan worked with her stylist, Law Roach, to put the look together the acid Barbie look complimenting the suit with pink butterfly heels by Sophia Webster, a bright pink mini-bag, and long Barbie pink nails.

The catsuit is the star of the look – other than Megan herself of course – in sherbet colors and with strategically placed cuts from top to bottom, you don’t know if you should be looking at the outfit or what’s underneath. In the video posted to her friend and hairstylist, Kellon Deryck’s Instagram, Megan gives fans a 360-degree look at the outfit, complete with a little jiggle to titillate.

The artist looks amazing in this outfit but, unless she wants an intricate pattern on her skin, she may not want to do any sun tanning whilst in it.