Meghan Markle makes unexpected visit to memorial in Uvalde, Texas

Meghan Markle has made a surprise visit to the memorial at Uvalde, Texas for victims of the recent elementary school shooting.

According to Buzzfeed, the former duchess made the surprise visit from California, laying roses for the victims and donated two crates of food and beverages to a community center that’s hosting a blood drive.

Volunteers from the community center told Buzzfeed that they couldn’t recognize Markle in her casual denim clothing, and that the conversation felt like “they knew each other for years”.

“I had no idea who she was. She just was carrying on a conversation like her and I knew each other for years. We were just talking about, you know, the situation and what happened what we were doing here. I told her about us giving out water to the people and feeding them.”

People who were there also confirmed Markle’s attendance, appreciating her efforts despite the bullying that she’s been receiving on social media. Some added that what Markle did was better than the constant ‘thoughts and prayers’, and are glad that she is doing something.

YES Meghan Markle paid her respects, brought food for the workers, comforted victim's families and worked at the food bank for a short time, she did all those good things & she won't be ashamed of it, that's simply her, NEVER silent & helping in anyway she can & will never change — Selwa 🌸 سلوى 🌸ⵙⵍⵓⴻ (@w_selwa) May 26, 2022

Meghan Markle went there with lots of bags of food for donations. She didn't just send "thoughts and prayers". Instead of focusing on the tragedy that happened, you're more focused on hating someone doing more than you. — sonia (@it_soniaa) May 26, 2022

Other celebrities have spoken out about the recent massacre. Late-Night talk show hosts James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel delivered a monologue in response to what happened. Mark Ruffalo criticized Texas senator Ted Cruz on Twitter, accusing him of running a ‘death cult’.

Ted Cruz and his Ilk say there is nothing to do but to pile on more guns. “More killing is the answer.” He is running a violent death cult. There are lots of countries with sensible gun laws that aren’t dealing with this. This is only America. https://t.co/UebvlzjtY2 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2022

The Texas massacre took the lives of 21 people, 19 of them are school children. The tragedy has been described as one of the deadliest school shooting massacres since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.