Metroid Dread just got a free content update consisting of two completely new difficulty modes.

Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, the two new modes can either make the game much more difficult, or significantly easier. It’s up to you which to choose.

Metroid Dread’s new Dread Mode isn’t for the faint of heart, as it introduces one-hit kills that’ll eliminate Samus in the blink of an eye. Accidentally touch an enemy, and she’s toast.

If, as many players have noted, the game is too difficult as-is, Rookie Mode will offer increased recovery for the flaxen-haired bounty hunter. That means extra opportunities to take damage without a game over. It won’t help you much if you can’t deflect an EMMI attack, but it should be a boon for most players.

But that’s not all. Players can look forward to even more new content in April. Metroid Dread is set to introduce a boss rush mode, where Samus must go up against every boss in the game one after another.

The first Nintendo Direct of 2022 also came with numerous other announcements for eager Switch fans. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is on the horizon, for one. There’s also a 48-course DLC expansion set coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the near future. There’s plenty of goodness for Switch owners to dine on in the coming months, that’s for sure.