This article contains major spoilers for Moon Knight episode three throughout

The MCU is suffering from a god infestation. The Norse pantheon has been firmly established in the Thor movies, Thor: Love and Thunder will tease the arrival of the Greek gods with Russell Crowe as Zeus, the Eternals were alien robots who passed into legend as gods, Shang-Chi brought in Xian gods, and now Moon Knight has brought the full Egyptian Ennead into canon.

The first two episodes already showed us Khonshu and teased Ammit as the series’ big bad. Now, thanks to a tribunal, we’ve seen that the rest of the Egyptian gods have their own avatars secretly hidden around the world. Present in the scene were Horus, Hathor, Isis, Bast (previously seen in cat form in Black Panther), and Tefnut. These characters have already appeared in Marvel Comics, though it’s unclear whether they’ll stick around to play a major role in the MCU.

However, they may not get much of a chance to make an impression. Thor: Love and Thunder will see Christian Bale make his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher, who does pretty much what you’d expect given his name. In the comics, his “deicidal crusader” resulted in the enslavement, torture, and death of “billions” of gods, so his arrival on the scene should cull some of Marvel’s many gods.

However, the ending of episode three of Moon Knight is confirmation that this new Egyptian pantheon will be key to the show as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and (potentially) Jake Lockley work together to stop Ammit from wreaking terrible judgment on humanity.

Moon Knight airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.