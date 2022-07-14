‘Ms. Marvel’ star hints that their story is only just beginning

Warning: Spoilers for the Ms. Marvel finale to be found beyond this point.

This week’s final episode of Ms. Marvel ended with a shocking cliffhanger that promised we’ll be seeing more of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan again in the MCU. But seeing as the teen heroine will next be showing up in The Marvels, aka Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel 2, it’s unclear if there will be room for the hit Disney Plus show’s supporting cast to appear in the movie. Nevertheless, one star of the series has a good feeling that we haven’t seen the last of them.

Rish Shah plays Kamran, initially introduced as Kamala’s hunky crush before it’s revealed that, just like her, he too is a descendant of the djinn-like Clandestines. While Kamala’s powers helped her realize her dream of becoming a superhero, however, Kamran’s luck only went from bad to worse across the season, ending with him losing his mother and being hunted down by the Department of Damage Control.

Ultimately, though, Kamala saves the day by concocting a place for Kamran to escape the country with the help of her allies, the Red Daggers. If you were thinking this leaves the door open for more of Kamran, you’re not alone in that as Shah told Marvel.com that he loves where his character leaves off as he’s hoping to come back. The star said:

“I think it’s really cool that that’s where he ends up because there’s just so much scope for these characters. All of them, within the MCU, and within Kamala’s journey and her story. I think it definitely solidifies in my mind that he’s not a bad guy.”

Like many Marvel series, however, there’s no word on whether Ms. Marvel could get a second season. The only live-action Disney Plus show to date to be granted a sophomore run is Loki, which is in production now. But though the Iman Vellani vehicle hasn’t earned the biggest viewing figures, with any luck its critical and fan acclaim will be enough to convince Disney Plus to commission more. Otherwise, Kamala returns in The Marvels, out next July.