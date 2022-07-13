More ‘Loki’ set photos seem to reveal Sylvie’s brand new job

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) could have a new job in Loki season two as a fast food employee. In season one, Sylvie was introduced as Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) variant who was on a mission to destroy the Time Variance Authority (TVA), traveling through timelines and plotting against them like a supernatural assassin to accomplish her mission. This makes her potential change of occupation all the more interesting.

The set photos posted on Twitter revealed Sylvie (with longer hair) in what looks like a vintage-looking fast food uniform under a trenchcoat. She’s carrying a burger container and a cup in her hands, and it looks like she might’ve just gotten off her shift. Other Loki season two set photos show the trickster and Mobius (Owen Wilson) outside of a McDonald’s, and this could be where Sylvie’s working.

The ending of the first season of Loki opens up infinite paths for the show to take. When Sylvie makes the decision to kill He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the Sacred Timeline is corrupted and splits off into many different timelines. Her final moments showed her alone on an asteroid at the end of time, putting her fate in question. Loki returned to the TVA and a new Kang statue was there, demonstrating that changes to the timeline had already gone into effect and set up the plot for season two.

Although Sylvie seemed stranded, anything is possible in a show like Loki, and if the trickster god can return, then so can the goddess. TVA agents have had their minds wiped, so Sylvie might not even know who she once was. This could even be another variant of Sylvie who had nothing to do with the events of season one. Nothing is off the table.

Loki is the first MCU Disney Plus series to get a season two, which was confirmed following the season one finale. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will continue its story as Anthony Mackie takes on the role of Captain America, supported by Chris Evans, in a new movie that will be directed by The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah.

Loki season one is available to stream on Disney Plus, and season two is expected to release in 2023.