Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson suit up in new ‘Loki’ season 2 set photos

The boys are back in town. The boys from the Time Variance Authority that is. New behind the scene set photos have revealed that Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are suited up and in character as they return to their roles for Loki season two.

The pair were looking pretty chummy, which may indicate that they’ve come to an accord after the events of the season one finale, which ended with He Who Remains (one version of him anyway) dead and the multiverse beginning to split. Loki (the Hiddleston version we all know and love) was returned to the halls of the TVA, where he encountered Mobius, who didn’t have any idea who Loki was.

📸NEW: Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on the set of season 2 of Loki. pic.twitter.com/TSrYUTPoYM — Best of Tom Hiddleston (@bestoftwh) July 13, 2022

While we don’t know very much about what season two of the series will hold in store for fans, seeing Wilson and Hiddleston in their familiar season one looks definitely indicate that the TVA will still play a part, small or large, in the series’ future. Another actor, wearing what appears to be a TVA-issue jumpsuit, also seems to confirm the fact.

We can’t be sure what the TVA is going to look like in the next season. The TVA seen at the end of the season finale had a very prominent statue erected in honor of none other than Kang himself shows that whatever timeline or aspect of the multiverse Loki has found himself in, things have definitely gone awry.

Sophia Di Martino. pic.twitter.com/l5nk3A5AtS — Best of Tom Hiddleston (@bestoftwh) July 13, 2022

Another set of photos from the set shows Hiddleston outside a distinctly vintage-looking McDonald’s. The second photo in the set shows Sophia Di Martino, presumably as Sylvie/Loki wearing what appears to be a 1970s-era McDonald’s uniform. It’s anyone’s guess why she’s flipping burgers in season two. Maybe killing cosmic overlords from the far-flung future doesn’t pay the bills?

Unfortunately, we won’t find out until the new season makes its debut on Disney Plus.