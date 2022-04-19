Fans of Netflix’s adult animated series Big Mouth have plenty to smile about, as the show will be releasing its sixth season later this year and has already been renewed for a seventh.

Netflix announced the news with a promo video featuring clips from the forthcoming season. Season six will be the return back to the show’s main series after its spinoff Human Resources launched last month.

These announcements might get you kind of… *excited*..



Big Mouth Season 6 IS COMING LATER THIS YEAR, AND has been renewed for SEASON 7! pic.twitter.com/vaR7zAHWW5 — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) April 19, 2022

First premiering in 2017, Big Mouth has become one of Netflix’s longest-running animated series. The Nick Kroll-led show has been adored by critics every season with four of the five seasons currently available achieving a perfect 100 percent Tomatometer score.

Human Resources didn’t perform quite so well, but it still scored its own impressive 94 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alongside this news for Big Mouth, Netflix also shared that Human Resources will be coming back for its second season.

This is a meeting update you'll want to pay attention to: HUMAN RESOURCES HAS BEEN RENEWED FOR SEASON 2! pic.twitter.com/yHwsuIk7my — Human Resources (@hrnetflix) April 19, 2022

Human Resources takes viewers further into the business of Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, Love Bugs, Depression Kittys, Logic Rocks, and many more monsters not as prominently featured in Big Mouth.

Right now, it isn’t clear exactly how Big Mouth season six will continue from the last, but fans can rest easy knowing that there will be no shortage of Big Mouth content coming to Netflix over the next few years.

You can check out the first five Big Mouth seasons and the first season of Human Resources on Netflix right now.