Netflix shares more details for Geeked Week, and there’s lots to enjoy on 5 different platforms

Netflix’s second annual Geeked Week is almost upon us.

The five-day virtual event commences on Monday, June 6, and lasts until Friday, June 10. Geeked Week is Netflix’s blowout event for all things entertainment, including exclusive news, new trailers, celebrity appearances and more.

As Netflix relays, “Every day promises lots of excitement about our Netflix genre series, films and games, including exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements, never-before-seen footage, cast interviews, script table reads, and much more covering more than 60 Netflix projects.”

Netflix is hosting Geeked Week across five major online platforms: YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch and Facebook.

Moreover, each weekday has its own theme, which Netflix has now clarified specific details for, via a series of tweets from the streaming service’s official account Friday morning.

Monday, June 6 (Day 1) – Series

Netflix’s Series Showcase (9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT) includes The Sandman panel (10:10am PT/1:10pm ET/6:10pm GMT), The Umbrella Academy panel (10:40am PT/1:40pm ET/6:40pm GMT) and @Most presenting “Vampire Pride” with First Kill (11:15am PT/2:15pm ET/7:15pm GMT).

Tuesday, June 7 (Day 2) – Film

Netflix’s Film Showcase (9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT) includes The Gray Man panel (9:40am PT/12:40pm ET/5:40pm GMT) and The School For Good and Evil panel (10:10am PT/1:10pm ET/6:10pm GMT).

Wednesday, June 8 (Day 3) – Animation

The streaming service will go all out with a Geeked Week After School Special (3pm PT/6pm ET/7am JST), an Animation Showcase (4pm PT/7pm ET/8am JST) and an inside look at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (4:45pm PT/7:45pm ET/8:45am JST).

Thursday, June 9 (Day 4) – Stranger Things

Netflix will celebrate Stranger Things with Stranger Things 4 Vol 1: Unlocked (9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT) and The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure (10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT).

Friday, June 10 (Day 5) – Games

Netflix’s Games Showcase (10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT) is comprised of a Cuphead Show! Table Read (11am PT/2pm ET/7pm GMT), a Twitch Gaming Summer Gathering w/ Resident Evil’s Ella Balinska (11:30am PT/2:30pm ET/7:30pm GMT) and rounding off the five-day event with the Geeked Podcast: Best of Geeked Week (12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm GMT).

Check in with We Got This Covered throughout Geeked Week for updates.