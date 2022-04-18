Netflix is partnering with Bandera Entertainment to bring cat-loving and game-playing audiences a new animated series and mobile game inspired by the exciting card game of the same name, Exploding Kittens.

Matthew Inman, or The Oatmeal, shared the news with dedicated fans today via Twitter. Inman shares that Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are producing the series, and that it’s been in the works for a year, also crediting Shane Kosakowski as a “brilliant and hilarious co-writer” on the project.

Hi. It’s been a while, and I have some news.



I’m making an Exploding Kittens TV series at Netflix. It's being produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.



I've been very busy working on the show for the past year with my brilliant, hilarious co-writer @ShaneKosakowski pic.twitter.com/AKZWl6b4ou — The Oatmeal (@Oatmeal) April 18, 2022

If you’re not familiar with Exploding Kittens, the 2-10 player (depending on the pack) card game allows players to try to survive being exploded by kittens. You read that right; the entire point of the game is to make it out alive — oh, and there’s also a goat involved. The cards are hilarious, the kittens are full of life, and a series based upon them is as exciting a prospect as any.

As Deadline reports, Mike Moon, Netflix head of adult animation, had this to say about the upcoming series:

“The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix, and we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century.”

The Exploding Kittens series will star Tom Ellis, Lucy Liu, Mark Proksch, Abraham Lim, Sasheer Zamata, and Ally Maki, as they lend their voices to the adorable and heaven-sent (or hell-bound) cats. The series has no release date, just a window of some time next year, and the mobile game is set for a release next month.

You can find out more about Exploding Kittens, the game that started it all, here.