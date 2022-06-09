In the young adult romance First Kill, Netflix is bringing audiences a new take on the age-old tale of star-crossed lovers. The series airs its first episode in two days, but it’s already become a hot item on social media.

Juliette and Calliope are brought together under seemingly ordinary circumstances, meeting in high school. But it’s soon revealed that things are anything but typical for the pair. First Kill highlights a romance not entirely written in the stars between a monster hunter and a vampire — and that’s just part of the intriguing story.

First Kill is all about firsts — Calliope, the monster hunter, approaches the moment for her first takedown, while the vampire, Juliette, whom she soon falls for, realizes it’s time for a bite. Mix in the multitude of emotions that come alongside first love and lust — and the story is overwhelming in a bloodthirsty and just plain thirsty way.

Fans online can’t wait to see the series that kicks off on Friday, June 10, with some already coining it their newest obsession and sharing stills from the series.

24 HOURS TIL FIRST KILL PEOPLE!!! #firstkill pic.twitter.com/i0BVWYIODe — em 💛 first kill week (@taIesofbasingse) June 9, 2022

I think imma need like eternity to recover from these pictures #firstkill pic.twitter.com/cRlTLGh7zg — mina | FIRST KILL (@axolotl_grl) June 9, 2022

The pair already have a combo name, and it’s quite clever.

new clip of #firstkill was released!! caliette’s first meeting 🩸🗡 pic.twitter.com/WzZzW72CFJ — first kill news (@dailyfirstkill) June 9, 2022

When fans say they’re going to watch First Kill for the plot, this is what they mean.

From first looks and trailers, it seems that the show will undeniably play on the Romeo & Juliet aspect of the storytelling process.

"it's almost like a modern day romeo and juliet but spicier" so true #firstkill pic.twitter.com/GGEdMfMsEl — juliette's fang 🧛‍♀️ (@etiennelecomte_) June 9, 2022

Lewis and Hook took part in Netflix Geeked Week for the First Kill panel, and their chemistry is tangible. Fans can’t wait to see how it plays out within the series.

you know when the actors have good chemistry there's no doubt of the show being good, they're serving the best on tv girlfriends and the show is not even out yet. i'm in love. #FirstKill pic.twitter.com/pCO5l6qMEj — meri (@lesbineedy) June 8, 2022

First Kill premieres on Netflix on June 10, and we’re just one sleep away — if you’re not a vampire, that is.