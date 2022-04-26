‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ director teases ‘surprises to come’

Deborah Chow says the piece is also firmly intended to be a one-off and more will not happen unless another worthy story emerges.

Next month fans of Star Wars will go back to the most important planet ever when Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus and, while the sand is super, director Deborah Chow says surprises are set, too.

“Obi-Wan’s going on a journey. There’s going to be different people that come into his life. One of the things I was trying to do with this series was to have the legacy, and who is important in Obi-Wan’s life, and to also have some new characters. So, it’s going to be a mixture of the two. But I do think there are some surprises to come. I hope.”

Chow commented about her creation in the far, far away galaxy to Total Film today. While speaking to the publication she also revealed that while Hayden Christensen has been interested in exploring more of Darth Vader after the project, the six episodes they crafted alongside Ewan McGregor are intended to be a one-off, and further development is not a priority right now, though this could change if a real story worth telling was found.

“We really did conceive this like a beginning, middle and end. It is one big story and it was always meant to be. You can never tell what happens in the future. But, if another series were to happen, it would be the same process of making sure that there was a real story to tell. Ours is obviously very connected to the prequels, but I love the idea that there can be more stories that are all over the timeline.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts May 27 on Disney Plus. It will run until June 22.