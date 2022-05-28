‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans hoping their Reva theories are wrong

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi were devoured by Star Wars fans as soon as they landed on Disney Plus a few hours ahead of schedule, with social media instantly swept up in the discourse surrounding Ewan McGregor’s long-awaited and hotly-anticipated return to a galaxy far, far away.

For the most part, everyone seemed very pleased with what they saw, once the inherent nostalgia rush of seeing the actor slipping back into his favored beige robes had subsided. However, a quick glance at the internet in the aftermath made it abundantly clear that one character above all others is destined to split opinion straight down the middle for the entirety of Obi-Wan‘s six-episode run.

Moses Ingram’s Reva is a rash, hotheaded Inquisitor who puts her own personal vendetta against the exiled Jedi ahead of the greater good, which in this case is Darth Vader’s orders to hunt down and execute any outliers who escaped from Order 66. As a brand new figure created solely for the show, there’s going to be a revelation somewhere down the line, but the fanbase knows exactly what they don’t want it to be.

I think #Reva is Mace Windu’s daughter & after he was killed she was left as an orphan then turned to the dark side & wants revenge. Just my hypothesis of how the story will play out. That’s why she’s so interested in Obi Wan/Anakin. Plays in the same story line. — AJ (@AdrianJayyyyy) May 28, 2022

Is REVA A ….Windu?!?! She said something in episode 1 that made me think Mace Windu.#ObiWan — EddieT (@Sofloclueless) May 27, 2022

What if…Reva was Mace Windu daughter??? — William Beck (@Agent_GeneuZ) May 27, 2022

on the subject of the show please have mace windu come back and replace reva please. at least if mace became an inquisitor he'd have a reason to persue kenobi as the jedi order effectively left him for dead. — KaitosNightmare (@KaitosNightmare) May 27, 2022

ok i think reva being zare leonis sister theory can be debunked — utsugis strongest gambler (@i_had_jaundice) May 28, 2022

I thought Reva was really good. I also have a theory that she’s been drawing Obi-Wan Kenobi fanart for years. — Merkbro 🐢 (@MMerkington) May 28, 2022

I’m going to guess it now. Reva is Mace Windu’s daughter who blames Kenobi for his death. — Josh Hendershott (@JoshHendershott) May 27, 2022

I just hope Reva isn’t like, Mace Windu’s daughter or some dumb bullshit — JO20 (@TheJozz20) May 27, 2022

I'm not sure if Reva is secretly a Windu, but I would love to find out! — Writerly.ai Answers Bot (@writerlyai_bot) May 27, 2022

Is Reva secretly a Windu? 🤔 #ObiWanKenobi — SΔLIΣU J (@Geek_MeetsWorld) May 27, 2022

Why the fuck would Reva be related to Revan lmao — norepinephrine (@brehfromthe8) May 27, 2022

I'm loving the Inquisitors role on it, they get enough screen time and I'm loving Reva for what makes her special! She is more on the wild side and not staying put when something can be done. It's great to see that she may be more connected to Kenobi past from what we may learn — Gongasleet 🌟 KENOBI (@gongasleet) May 27, 2022

One of the biggest bugbears of the Disney era is the rampant desire to tie everything and everyone together in some fashion, which only serves to make the universe feel that much smaller when you can connect virtually any element of the entire Star Wars saga by joining only a couple of dots.

Will Reva be unveiled as the daughter of Mace Windu, who swore vengeance on Obi-Wan after escaping Order 66 in the aftermath of her father’s murder at the hands of his Padawan? We don’t know yet, but a lot of people are hoping not.