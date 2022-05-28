‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans hoping their Reva theories are wrong
The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi were devoured by Star Wars fans as soon as they landed on Disney Plus a few hours ahead of schedule, with social media instantly swept up in the discourse surrounding Ewan McGregor’s long-awaited and hotly-anticipated return to a galaxy far, far away.
For the most part, everyone seemed very pleased with what they saw, once the inherent nostalgia rush of seeing the actor slipping back into his favored beige robes had subsided. However, a quick glance at the internet in the aftermath made it abundantly clear that one character above all others is destined to split opinion straight down the middle for the entirety of Obi-Wan‘s six-episode run.
Moses Ingram’s Reva is a rash, hotheaded Inquisitor who puts her own personal vendetta against the exiled Jedi ahead of the greater good, which in this case is Darth Vader’s orders to hunt down and execute any outliers who escaped from Order 66. As a brand new figure created solely for the show, there’s going to be a revelation somewhere down the line, but the fanbase knows exactly what they don’t want it to be.
One of the biggest bugbears of the Disney era is the rampant desire to tie everything and everyone together in some fashion, which only serves to make the universe feel that much smaller when you can connect virtually any element of the entire Star Wars saga by joining only a couple of dots.
Will Reva be unveiled as the daughter of Mace Windu, who swore vengeance on Obi-Wan after escaping Order 66 in the aftermath of her father’s murder at the hands of his Padawan? We don’t know yet, but a lot of people are hoping not.