One unlucky weatherman named Andrew Tate is getting some misdirected hate on Twitter

The internet is always a strange and surprising place, but when a weatherman from Tyler, Texas, posted a Tweet warning residents about burn bans, storms, and other weather happenings in the area — he was in for quite a shock and a lot of hate.

Why were people suddenly sending KLTV’s Andrew Tate so much disdain? Well, because of his name. Tate has the misfortune of sharing his first and last name with one of the most loathed men on the internet, who constantly spews hate rhetoric online.

Non-weatherman Andrew Tate was recently banned from the META umbrella of social media accounts, meaning he no longer has accounts on Facebook or Instagram, and his Twitter account has also been removed. However, that hasn’t stopped people from finding weatherman Andrew Tate’s Twitter account and sending hate his way.

Weatherman Tate now has a pinned Tweet with one of the newest, most popular memes sharing with the masses that he is, in fact, NOT the toxic ex-boxer from TikTok.

ANDREW TATE KLTV ("unfortunate weather reporter") IS NOT ANDREW TATE THE BOXER FROM TIKTOK. https://t.co/gRB9Zu0Aq0 pic.twitter.com/ugmk0d5CTf — Andrew Tate (@AndrewTateKLTV) August 21, 2022

Matt Bernstein pointed out that it’s a really confusing time for the local weatherman.

what a confusing time it must be for this random local weatherman named andrew tate pic.twitter.com/owUm9IBsOE — matt (@mattxiv) August 22, 2022

Unfortunately, the comments are going back on several of Tate’s Tweets, like this one where the weatherman was just trying to share a lovely sunset.

isn't this the dude that does human trafficking and shit? — Stanley Yelnuts (@YelnutsStanley) August 16, 2022

Twitter users are standing up for weatherman Tate and sharing that he’s an “unfortunate weather reporter.” We’re sure the unfortunate aspect of that is the name, not how he reports the weather.

This is just some unfortunate weather reporter — ry (@RyUsesTwit) August 20, 2022

In fact, someone who works with Tate assures the masses that he’s actually a nice guy!

I work at this news station and this is horrible because (this) Andrew is the nicest guy you'll ever meet. — Stew Smith (@StewbieDoo) August 22, 2022

People are beginning to sing weatherman Tate’s praises for being a great Andrew Tate.

king👑 my type of Andrew Tate — ryan russo⸆⸉ ✩ (@vintageglow13) August 22, 2022

Stay strong Mr Tate pic.twitter.com/9XLV6YIsvq — classic criss cross (@raineyhdaze) August 22, 2022

While the idea behind letting Andrew Tate know that people won’t tolerate his hate rhetoric is noble, we hope people will think twice before sending the nicest weather guy ever more Twitter vitriol. He’s just trying to let people know when to take shelter in a storm or to go appreciate the night sky.

Here’s to you, weatherman Tate; you’re doing great!