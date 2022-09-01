Paramount to host ‘Yellowstone’ marathon to celebrate Labor Day weekend

Grab your best cowboy hat, your nicest pair of wranglers, and your favorite binge-watching buddy because Paramount is giving us a Labor Day weekend marathon fit for a cowboy. Paramount will begin airing every episode of its number one series, Yellowstone, at 11am ET on Saturday.

That’s right; it’s time to cancel your plans and get comfy on the couch because with everyone’s favorite ranch hand leading the charge, we’re ready to metaphorically saddle up. While we’re not prepared for life on the ranch just yet, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about it when Rip Wheeler is involved.

The marathon is great for existing fans and those finally curious enough to tune into the fan-favorite show to find out what they’ve been missing. It’s all drama, romance, and a never-ending fight for the Dutton name at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and you won’t want to miss it.

Let's go to work with the Workin' the #YellowstoneTV Labor Day Marathon! Binge all four seasons starting Saturday at 11am ET, only on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/Z2xBCxd5E1 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 31, 2022

The marathon is also airing at the perfect time because the two-hour premiere of Yellowstone‘s fifth season takes place on Nov. 13, and it will be the beginning of the end for anyone keeping secrets or hiding behind facades. The Duttons aren’t playing games, their foes are out for blood, and as Paramount promises, all will be revealed.

From surprising moments to sultry romance and a whole lot of John Dutton being angry, Yellowstone is a must-watch, and there’s no time like the present to become the newest honorary resident of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Here’s to cowboys, horses, and bourbon.