Rumors about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been swirling for months now. Davidson stirred gossip up even more over the weekend when he attended the Kennedy Honors without Kardashian, despite reports that the two are a romantic item.

Claims about the duo’s romantic relationship first started spreading in late October after they were seen holding hands in Southern California. Kardashian’s divorce from former husband Kanye West has yet to be finalized, but she officially filed to split from the “Power” singer in early 2021. Between West’s repeated claims that he wishes to remain married to Kardashian and several confusing images of the former couple together, however, people became confused about the status of their relationship.

This confusion was all but eliminated by mid-November, after Davidson and Kardashian were pictured together on several different occasions. The discussion amongst fans shifted from conversations about Kimye into dialogue about Kardashian’s prospects with Davidson, 13 years her junior. A relationship between the two was seemingly confirmed by Page Six before November came to a close.

Since then, the rumor mill has been going non-stop, as people online continue to obsesses over the famous couple. Just a few weeks after their relationship was reportedly confirmed, Davidson appeared at the Kennedy Honors sans Kardashian, stirring up gossip once again.

The 28-year-old comedian arrived solo to the event, dressed smartly in a dapper tuxedo and bow tie. His appearance without Kardashian immediately got people talking once again, as they wondered whether something had gone wrong between the freshly-minted couple. Davidson didn’t confirm or deny any of the rumors, however, leading many to simply assume that Kardashian wasn’t available to attend.

The event honored Lorne Michaels, the creator and producer behind Saturday Night Live—where Davidson has worked since 2014—along with Bette Middler, Joni Mitchell, Berry Gordy Jr., and Justino Díaz.