Post-Oscars, rapper Boskoe100 jabs at Chris Rock for waiting a year to clap back at Will Smith

Proving that we’re probably going to hear about the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap until the day we die, a rapper named Boskoe100 called out Chris Rock for his reaction to the incident. Rock’s special, Selective Outrage, made history for being the first live-streamed Netflix special, and also for finally responding to the slap, even if it was a year later.

In a new interview on YouTube channel VladTV, interviewer Shawn Prez explains to the rapper that Rock used his special as a platform to confront the issue.

“After the fact,” the rapper said with a smile. “He should’ve defended himself. You should’ve kept that same energy when he slapped your ass. That’s what I say. What man don’t defend theyself? It’s just your natural instinct to defend, you know what I mean? A f**kin’ chihuahua knows to defend itself.”

Boskoe100 said that Rock “wanted to get tough” after he got slapped in the face, and Smith walked away “with swagger.” Vlad then somewhat defends Rock’s actions.

“Rock is like 57. He’s pushing 60. This ain’t a young dude, and he’s in the middle of a live broadcast. So I know instincts would’ve kicked in, but what if they would’ve?”

Roscoe responds that “he would’ve been justified. What are you supposed to do? He just walked up and slapped you. Like what the f**k?”

“Can you imagine straight up fighting on the Oscars stage?” Vlad asks. “Yes,” Boskoe100 answers, eliciting a pop of laughter from Vlad.

“I give it to him for keeping his composure,” Vlad said. “I don’t care who you are. You could be two-feet-tall, that’s your natural instinct [to fight back], I get it … thank God he was in control.”

“That’s cool,” Boskoe100 offers. “He kept it classy I guess. But it wasn’t a good look, it wasn’t a good blow to your manhood. It’s like ‘bro this man just slapped the shit out of you on national TV in front of all these white folks.'”

As for Rock, he’s pretty much addressed all those issues. Why didn’t he fight back? “I know you can’t tell on the screen, but Will Smith is significantly bigger than me,” he said in the special. “Will Smith does movies with his shirt off. You never seen me do a movie with my shirt off. If I’m in a movie getting open-heart surgery, I got on a sweater.”

Selective Outrage is now streaming on Netflix.