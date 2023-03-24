Reese Witherspoon announces ‘difficult decision’ to divorce husband of 11 years

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, sent shockwaves online today after the couple revealed they have mutually decided to end their marriage. This announcement, which occurred in a joint statement shared on the actress’ Instagram page, comes days before Witherspoon and Toth’s 12th wedding anniversary.

In the upload, the pair disclosed that in light of the “difficult decision” to go their separate ways, they have had “many wonderful years together” filled with “love, kindness, and respect” and will continue to navigate in that order as they transition into this new chapter of their lives. The joint statement reads:

“We have some personal news to share… It is with great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”



Further in the statement, Witherspoon and Toth note that their main priority is the wellness of their 10-year-old son Tennessee Toth, and their blended family, which consists of adult children Ava and Deacon Phillippe, whom the Legally Blonde actress shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The duo wrapped up the post by asking the public for privacy and respect as they go through this process. In addition to the upload, it appears that Witherspoon temporarily disabled comments on her entire Instagram page.

Although no additional details have been disclosed about what caused Witherspoon and Toth’s split, a source told People Magazine that their relationship appeared to have run its course and that they are working to keep this transitional process smooth for all parties involved.

“They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”



Witherspoon and the talent agent first met in January 2010 at a mutual friend’s party following the former’s public breakup with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, according to Elle magazine. In December of that same year, the couple would reveal that they were engaged after less than a year of dating. Witherspoon and Toth ultimately tied the knot on March 26, 2011, in an intimate ceremony at her ranch in Ojai, California, and would welcome their son Tennessee the following year.

Prior to the divorce announcement, the last time that Witherspoon and Toth were publicly seen together on her Instagram was on January 1, 2023, when she uploaded a photo of herself and Toth enjoying the sunset with their son Tennessee as the three of them welcomed the new year.